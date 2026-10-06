PM Modi Meets GSMA Board Ahead of IMC 2026; Scindia Highlights 6G and AI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the GSMA Board ahead of IMC 2026, with Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighting affordable technology, cybersecurity and digital inclusion as key themes.
PM Narendra Modi, meeting with the GSMA GSM Board ahead of IMC 2026, raised several points, highlighting upgrades to digital public infrastructure and connectivity as key tools to tackle the digital divide, especially in the Global South.
GSMA members recognised India’s growing digital leadership, including its 4G and 5G expansion, telecom manufacturing and digital public infrastructure.
PM Modi called for stronger safeguards against digital fraud and AI-generated deepfakes, including technology to identify the origin of such content.
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi, meeting with the GSMA GSM Board ahead of IMC 2026, raised several points, highlighting upgrades to digital public infrastructure and connectivity as key tools to tackle the digital divide, especially in the Global South.
GSMA members recognised India’s growing digital leadership, including its 4G and 5G expansion, telecom manufacturing and digital public infrastructure.
PM Modi called for stronger safeguards against digital fraud and AI-generated deepfakes, including technology to identify the origin of such content.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board members at Seva Teerth on October 6, ahead of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia shared photographs from the meeting on X, highlighting affordable technology, cybersecurity and an inclusive digital future among the themes discussed.
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Key Highlights
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, meets GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) board members ahead of the IMC 2026 event, set to start on October 7, 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the GSMA Board focused on affordable technology, cybersecurity, and the digital future.
India’s role in 6G, AI, and digital connectivity was highlighted, with GSMA members calling for greater international cooperation.
According to Scindia, Modi outlined a vision covering affordable technology, cybersecurity and an inclusive digital future during the interaction with the GSMA Board.
An official PIB release provided further details, stating that Modi emphasized the need for technology to support inclusive and sustainable development.
He stressed that democratization of technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind.
Modi underlined the importance of making technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South. He also highlighted the need to take technology to the last mile to prevent the digital divide from widening.
The Prime Minister described Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a potentially transformative force for developing countries.
He noted that discussions with world leaders had demonstrated its growing global relevance and said such platforms could serve as a springboard for countries of the Global South.
Scindia also emphasized India’s role in shaping the future of 6G and AI, linking these technologies with secure digital growth and calling for collaboration.
According to PIB, GSMA Board members highlighted opportunities for international cooperation with India across 5G, 6G, AI, cybersecurity, digital inclusion and satellite connectivity.
Board members also recognized India’s emergence as a global leader in digital and mobile connectivity. They highlighted the rapid expansion of 4G and 5G, the scale of its digital public infrastructure and the growth of the telecom and mobile manufacturing ecosystem.
They appreciated India’s investment-friendly policy framework and emphasized the role of secure, resilient and trusted digital infrastructure in supporting continued digital growth.