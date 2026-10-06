PM Modi Meets GSMA Board Ahead of IMC 2026; Scindia Highlights 6G and AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board members at Seva Teerth on October 6, ahead of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia shared photographs from the meeting on X, highlighting affordable technology, cybersecurity and an inclusive digital future among the themes discussed.

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Key Highlights India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, meets GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) board members ahead of the IMC 2026 event, set to start on October 7, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the GSMA Board focused on affordable technology, cybersecurity, and the digital future.

India’s role in 6G, AI, and digital connectivity was highlighted, with GSMA members calling for greater international cooperation.

Scindia described the interaction as inspiring and highlighted India’s role in the global future of 6G, artificial intelligence and secure digital growth.

Also Read: Government Reiterates Commitment to Making India a Global Leader in 6G Technologies

Affordable Technology and Digital Inclusion

According to Scindia, Modi outlined a vision covering affordable technology, cybersecurity and an inclusive digital future during the interaction with the GSMA Board.

An official PIB release provided further details, stating that Modi emphasized the need for technology to support inclusive and sustainable development.

He stressed that democratization of technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind.

Modi underlined the importance of making technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South. He also highlighted the need to take technology to the last mile to prevent the digital divide from widening.

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The Prime Minister described Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a potentially transformative force for developing countries.