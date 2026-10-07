Reliance Jio AX3000 Mesh Router Launched in India

Reliance Jio AX3000 Mesh Router has launched for the Indian market. This AX3000 router is now available on Amazon and the official website of JioMart. The AX3000 sits below the AX6000, and is cheaper as well. The design, however, remains the same as the AX6000. This new Jio router is compatible for delivering Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Let us quickly go over the price, and then check the pricing of the Jio AX3000 mesh router.

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Reliance Jio AX3000 Mesh Router Price in India

Reliance Jio AX3000 mesh router has launched in India for a price of Rs 3,799. It has about 34 ratings on the Amazon India platform. The router can be purchased with cashback from the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Reliance Jio AX3000 Mesh Router Specifications in India

Reliance Jio AX3000 mesh router can cover up to 1500 square feet in network coverage. You can experience Wi-Fi 6 speeds with this router and and it supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. The router can easily connect up to 100+ devices without slowing down. It can also enable low latency connectivity for use cases such as gaming and streaming. There is advanced security with WPA3, which will let you manage device access with built in parental controls. It will be able to work with all ISPs, and it is compatible with fiber connection from the Indian telecom operators. So even if you have a connection from Airtel, you can still purchase this router from Jio and connect to the high-speed internet. The router can be controlled easily through an app, which is JioHome. It will let you quickly set up the router and change its settings without much hassle. Jio also recently launched a new Wi-Fi extender and it is priced lower. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in the country.