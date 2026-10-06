Vivo X Fold 6 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo today announced its next Vivo Next Event, at which it will reveal the new Vivo X Fold 6 foldable 5G smartphone. It succeeds the previous X Fold 5 model and offers top specifications and features, including a flagship 200MP camera, larger outer and inner displays, and a bigger battery. The price starts at Rs 2,19,999 for the single RAM and storage model. Here we cover the complete specifications, features, and pricing of the new X Fold 6.
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Key Highlights
Vivo X Fold 6 launched officially today in India.
Vivo X Fold 6 launches in India with one memory configuration: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, starting at Rs 2,19,999.
The new Vivo foldable, the X Fold 6, will go on sale starting October 13, 2026.
Vivo X Fold 6 5G Foldable – Specifications and Features Revealed in India
Vivo brings a new foldable 5G phone to India alongside Samsung and Apple. The Vivo X Fold 6 5G features a glass front under a new aluminum frame.
Display
On the display side, the Vivo X Fold 6 5G foldable features a larger 6.51-inch LTPO AMOLED cover (outer) panel on the front. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision support, and 5000 nits peak brightness.
Inside, it has a foldable 8.02-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision support. Just like the outer display, even the Vivo X Fold 6’s display supports 5,000 nits of peak brightness.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, you get the power of the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, built on a 3nm process.
The Dimensity 9500 Super chipset is an 8-core chipset launched in September 2025.
The chipset features 1x C1-Ultra core clocked up to 4.21 GHz, 3x C1-Premium cores clocked at 3.5 GHz, and 4x C1-Pro cores clocked at 2.7 GHz. This chipset has been custom-built for the Vivo X Fold 6 5G foldable smartphone.
With a flagship chipset, it offers a single memory configuration: 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM paired with 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, making it among the fastest in RAM and storage.
The Vivo X Fold 6 5G features a flagship camera system with a 200MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.1 aperture, and a 20MP front selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.
Vivo has partnered with ZEISS to support its camera.
Battery and Colour Options
On the battery side, the Vivo X Fold 6 5G packs a larger 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
The new X Fold 6 comes in two colour options, including Nebula Teal and Prism Black.