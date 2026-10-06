Vivo X Fold 6 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo today announced its next Vivo Next Event, at which it will reveal the new Vivo X Fold 6 foldable 5G smartphone. It succeeds the previous X Fold 5 model and offers top specifications and features, including a flagship 200MP camera, larger outer and inner displays, and a bigger battery. The price starts at Rs 2,19,999 for the single RAM and storage model. Here we cover the complete specifications, features, and pricing of the new X Fold 6.

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Key Highlights

  • Vivo X Fold 6 launched officially today in India.
  • Vivo X Fold 6 launches in India with one memory configuration: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, starting at Rs 2,19,999.
  • The new Vivo foldable, the X Fold 6, will go on sale starting October 13, 2026.

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Vivo X Fold 6 5G Foldable – Specifications and Features Revealed in India

Vivo brings a new foldable 5G phone to India alongside Samsung and Apple. The Vivo X Fold 6 5G features a glass front under a new aluminum frame.

Display

On the display side, the Vivo X Fold 6 5G foldable features a larger 6.51-inch LTPO AMOLED cover (outer) panel on the front. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision support, and 5000 nits peak brightness.

Inside, it has a foldable 8.02-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision support. Just like the outer display, even the Vivo X Fold 6’s display supports 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Processor, RAM and Storage