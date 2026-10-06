Vivo S2 FE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

October 10, 2026: Vivo just launched its all-new Vivo S2 FE 5G phone, adding to Vivo’s S-series lineup after launching the S2 5G phone on August 6, 2026. This new addition shows Vivo’s continued vision to bring more S-series models in the future. In terms of specs and features, the Vivo S2 FE undercuts many phones from Samsung, Oppo, and even OnePlus. It packs a larger 10,000mAh battery, is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, and features faster RAM and a larger AMOLED panel. All of this is built with a premium finish and a premium rear camera system. The new S2 FE phone starts at Rs 38,999. Here’s everything you need to know: full specs, features, and pricing.

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Key Highlights

  • Vivo launched the all-new S2 FE 5G phone in India starting at Rs 38999.
  • Vivo launched the S2 FE 5G in two memory variants: 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, with 128GB storage on both.
  • The S2 FE 5G phone comes with the latest UFS 3.1 storage.

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Also Read: Vivo T5X 5G for Rs 24999 for Flipkart Sale – Is It Worth Buying?

Vivo S2 FE 5G – Specifications and Features

The Vivo S2 FE 5G smartphone features a premium finish and comes in three colour options: Stellar Green, Titan Black, and Zen White. On the front, it features a flat AMOLED display. The Vivo S2 FE 5G is also IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistant

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