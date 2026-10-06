Vivo S2 FE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

October 10, 2026: Vivo just launched its all-new Vivo S2 FE 5G phone, adding to Vivo’s S-series lineup after launching the S2 5G phone on August 6, 2026. This new addition shows Vivo’s continued vision to bring more S-series models in the future. In terms of specs and features, the Vivo S2 FE undercuts many phones from Samsung, Oppo, and even OnePlus. It packs a larger 10,000mAh battery, is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, and features faster RAM and a larger AMOLED panel. All of this is built with a premium finish and a premium rear camera system. The new S2 FE phone starts at Rs 38,999. Here’s everything you need to know: full specs, features, and pricing.

Vivo S2 FE Launch Likely with Vivo V80 5G in India

Also Read: Vivo T5X 5G for Rs 24999 for Flipkart Sale – Is It Worth Buying?

The Vivo S2 FE 5G smartphone features a premium finish and comes in three colour options: Stellar Green, Titan Black, and Zen White. On the front, it features a flat AMOLED display. The Vivo S2 FE 5G is also IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistant

Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure.

On the front, you get a larger 6.83-inch flat AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution support, built with AMOLED Q10+ material, at a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, Vivo has opted for the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, first released in April 2026.

It has 8 cores in total: 4 Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2500 MHz, and 4 Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2000 MHz.

The chipset is built on the new 6nm-based architecture and offers solid performance; on paper, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e scored 831785 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 1040 points for single-core performance and 3106 points for multi-core performance.

For RAM and storage, the Vivo S2 FE comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with the option to choose between 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

Also Read: Vivo X500 Pro Max vs OPPO Find X10 Pro Max: Whose 200MP Sensor is Better?

Camera

On the camera front, the new Vivo S2 FE 5G phone features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

It’s paired with a 2MP second Bokeh camera sensor. However, it would be even better if you got an ultra-wide-angle sensor at this price, while other smartphone makers like iQOO do offer one.

On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Battery and Software

The Vivo S2 FE has a larger 10,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired charging.

It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The Vivo V80 5G, launched alongside the S2 FE 5G, runs on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

Also Read: Vivo Buds Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo S2 FE 5G -India Price and Offers

Vivo S2 FE 5G India price revealed: the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 38,999, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 42,999.

Both feature LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo confirmed that the S2 FE 5G sale will start on October 20, 2026. Vivo is offering attractive mainline offers: 10% instant cashback, 15 months of zero down payments, or a 10% Exchange Bonus with 40% off on Vivo V-Shield.

You can also get an additional 1 year of extended warranty with Google One membership that includes 100GB of storage.

If this article saved you time or helped you decide better, consider supporting our work.