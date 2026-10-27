IMC 2026: 5G Networks Now Operating From Over 5.5 Lakh Base Stations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 8, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasised the transformative role of technology and the importance of innovation, connectivity and digital solutions in driving inclusive and sustainable development. Reflecting on a monumental personal milestone, the Prime Minister also shared his deep gratitude for completing exactly 25 years of continuous service as a Head of Government. He warmly thanked every citizen and international friend who supported him throughout this natural journey of public service.”I express my gratitude to every countryman and every friend of India around the world for their good wishes,” remarked Modi.

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Reference: Bloomberg New Economy Forum: India’s Banking System in Its Strongest Position, Says PM Modi

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IMC Marks 10 Years of Telecom Transformation

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi, highlighting a wonderful parallel of longevity, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the India Mobile Congress while simultaneously noting the distinct honor of hosting the GSMA Board meeting in the country. He extended a wholehearted welcome to the entire global ecosystem of telecom operators, industry leaders, academics, and startups present.

Tracing the remarkable evolution of digital connectivity through the lens of the India Mobile Congress, the Prime Minister recalled launching 5G from the very same stage in 2022 and predicting its massive expansion in 2023. He proudly announced that 5G networks, now operating from over 5.5 lakh base stations, have successfully reached every single district, boosting internet speeds tenfold. “Today we all are seeing 5G connectivity has reached every district of the country,” asserted Modi.