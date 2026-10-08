IMC 2026: Vi Business, Hindalco Partner to Deploy Private Network at Odisha Bauxite Mine

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), has partnered with Hindalco Industries Ltd, a global leader in aluminium and copper, to deploy a dedicated private network at the latter’s Baphlimali Bauxite Mine in Rayagada district, Odisha. The multi-year managed services deployment will cover the complete private network stack, including spectrum, core, radio access network (RAN) and managed services. The network is expected to serve as the digital backbone for Hindalco’s connected mining operations, providing secure, reliable and high-performance connectivity across the mine.
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Hindalco’s First Private Network Deployment
According to an official release issued on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the deployment marks Hindalco’s first private network implementation and is a key step in its digital transformation and Industry 4.0 journey. The initiative is aligned with the company’s vision of developing connected, intelligent and future-ready mining operations.
Integrated Command Centre to Enable Real-Time Mining Operations
The private network, powered by Vi, will support a range of digital applications, including worker safety solutions, fleet management, drone and CCTV-based surveillance, real-time monitoring and operational efficiency. A key component will be an Integrated Command and Control Centre, providing centralised visibility and data-driven decision-making for mining operations.
“These applications will support real-time operational visibility, enhanced workforce safety and more efficient mining operations,” the joint statement said. The scalable network infrastructure is also expected to support the adoption of automation and other next-generation technologies as Hindalco advances its DigiMine vision.
M P Sunil Kumar, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vi Business, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hindalco on this landmark initiative. This deployment underscores our capability to engineer customized private networks for complex industrial environments. By combining secure, high-performance connectivity with a scalable architecture, we are enabling the next generation of intelligent mining and supporting Hindalco’s long-term digital transformation vision.”
Kailash Pandey, CEO, Aluminium Upstream, Hindalco Industries Ltd, said, “At Hindalco, digitalization and Industry 4.0 technologies are central to our vision of building future-ready operations. Our first dedicated Private network at Baphlimali will create a critical digital backbone for connected, automated, and data-driven mining operations. This initiative strengthens our journey towards safer, smarter, and more efficient mining, while reinforcing Hindalco’s position as a technology-led metals company.”
Focus on Safer, Smarter and More Efficient Mining
The digital transformation of Baphlimali also complements Hindalco’s focus on responsible mining. The mine recently received Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification, recognising its alignment with globally recognised environmental, social and governance standards.
The deployment further reinforces Vi Business’s focus on providing secure, resilient and enterprise-grade connectivity for industrial digitalisation, supporting applications related to automation, productivity, worker safety and real-time operational intelligence across complex industrial environments.
“The collaboration brings together Vi’s expertise in enterprise connectivity and Hindalco’s vision of building future-ready, technology-enabled mining operations. It also reflects the Group’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to drive innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth,” the official release said.
As enterprises increasingly adopt dedicated network infrastructure for mission-critical operations, Vi Business said it remains committed to delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready connectivity solutions that accelerate digital transformation across industries.