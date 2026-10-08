IMC 2026: Vi Business, Hindalco Partner to Deploy Private Network at Odisha Bauxite Mine

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), has partnered with Hindalco Industries Ltd, a global leader in aluminium and copper, to deploy a dedicated private network at the latter’s Baphlimali Bauxite Mine in Rayagada district, Odisha. The multi-year managed services deployment will cover the complete private network stack, including spectrum, core, radio access network (RAN) and managed services. The network is expected to serve as the digital backbone for Hindalco’s connected mining operations, providing secure, reliable and high-performance connectivity across the mine.

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Hindalco’s First Private Network Deployment

According to an official release issued on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the deployment marks Hindalco’s first private network implementation and is a key step in its digital transformation and Industry 4.0 journey. The initiative is aligned with the company’s vision of developing connected, intelligent and future-ready mining operations.

Integrated Command Centre to Enable Real-Time Mining Operations

The private network, powered by Vi, will support a range of digital applications, including worker safety solutions, fleet management, drone and CCTV-based surveillance, real-time monitoring and operational efficiency. A key component will be an Integrated Command and Control Centre, providing centralised visibility and data-driven decision-making for mining operations.

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“These applications will support real-time operational visibility, enhanced workforce safety and more efficient mining operations,” the joint statement said. The scalable network infrastructure is also expected to support the adoption of automation and other next-generation technologies as Hindalco advances its DigiMine vision.