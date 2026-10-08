BSNL Unveils Vaani Upgrade, AI Security and Bharat Sandesh at IMC 2026

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced four initiatives at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, covering customer support, network security, government-to-citizen messaging and future fibre infrastructure. The announcements include new capabilities for BSNL Vaani, an AI-based cybersecurity partnership with Saptang Labs, the Bharat Sandesh messaging platform and an intended All-Photonics Network collaboration with Fujitsu Japan.

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Key Highlights

  • BSNL unveiled four initiatives covering customer support, cybersecurity, government messaging and fibre infrastructure.
  • Vaani will offer location-based live network status and voice complaint registration.
  • The Saptang Labs partnership focuses on AI-powered security built into BSNL’s network.
  • Bharat Sandesh enables two-way communication between government departments and citizens on infrastructure owned and controlled within India.
  • BSNL and Fujitsu Japan intend to develop an All-Photonics Network using existing dark fibre.

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The initiatives were unveiled on October 8 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Department of Telecommunications Secretary Amit Agrawal. Together, they outline BSNL’s plans to make its services easier to access, strengthen protection within its network and explore new uses for its fibre infrastructure.

BSNL Vaani to Offer Local Network Status and Voice Complaints

One of the customer-facing announcements concerns BSNL Vaani, the operator’s existing chatbot. BSNL said Vaani will provide customers with a view of network performance at their location, alongside support in Indian languages and the ability to register complaints by voice.

According to the announcement, the app will automatically detect the user’s location and display live network status. Customers will also be able to listen to network details in the Indian language of their choice.