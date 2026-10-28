BSNL Outpaces Jio, Airtel and Vi in September Mobile Subscriber Growth Rate

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recorded a higher monthly mobile subscriber growth rate than Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in September 2026. The state-run operator’s mobile base increased by approximately 0.67%, according to calculations based on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) subscription data.

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Key Highlights BSNL registered the highest monthly mobile subscriber growth rate among India’s four major operators.

Its net additions of 6.26 lakh connections exceeded Vodafone Idea’s 5.50 lakh.

Rural connections accounted for approximately 37.4% of BSNL’s net mobile additions.

BSNL added 6,25,633 mobile connections on a net basis during September, taking its total mobile subscriber base from 9,36,70,699 at the end of August to 9,42,96,332. Its share of India’s mobile connections stood at approximately 7.25% at the end of September.

Airtel recorded monthly mobile subscriber growth of approximately 0.55%, followed by Jio at 0.53% and Vodafone Idea (Vi) at 0.28%. All percentage growth figures are calculated from the August and September subscriber totals in TRAI’s report.

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BSNL Adds More Mobile Connections Than Vi

BSNL also finished ahead of Vodafone Idea in absolute net mobile additions. Vi added 5,50,119 connections during September, compared with BSNL’s 6,25,633.

However, Reliance Jio and Airtel continued to lead in absolute additions. Jio added 27,12,632 mobile connections, while Airtel added 26,92,096.

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Operator Net mobile additions in September Monthly growth rate BSNL 6,25,633 0.67% Bharti Airtel 26,92,096 0.55% Reliance Jio 27,12,632 0.53% Vodafone Idea 5,50,119 0.28%

BSNL therefore ranked first among the four operators in percentage growth and third in absolute net additions. Its smaller subscriber base meant it needed fewer net additions to achieve a higher percentage growth rate than Jio and Airtel.