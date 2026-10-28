Jio Home Live TV Packs: Would You Pay Rs 2000

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has home palns which offer live TV channels access to the users. If you have a Jio Home connection already, and you want to save money on a DTH (Direct-t0-Home) connection, then you can go for a Live TV pack from Jio. You are not necessarily saving a lot of money, but it does give you the convenience of live TV access over the internet at a very reasonable cost. There are two plans offered by the company which cost Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. Let us take a look at the benefits of these plans in detail below.

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Reliance Jio Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 Live TV Packs

Reliance Jio Rs 1,000 plan is a live TV channels pack which has a validity of 60 days. So you are essentially paying Rs 500 per month. This is the same cost as what you would traditionally pay for a DTH pack, in general, at least for a lower end one. However, with this channel pack from Jio, you get 1000+ live TV channels, and more than 200 HD channels. So you can download the app on your phone and watch live TV directly from your smartphone. You can also get a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) from the company at no additional cost if you have a Jio Home plan, and you can also connect it to your TV and watch all the TV channels on your TV screen directly.

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Then there is also the Rs 2,000 Live TV channels pack from Jio. You can get this plan from Jio with 150 days of validity, which is about five months. So the average cost comes down to Rs 400 per month only. This plan also comes with 1000+ live TV channels and 200+ HD channels.