BSNL Needs 3.5 Lakh 4G Towers, to Seek Rs 75,000 Crore

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator in India, needs around 3.5 lakh 4G towers to expand its high-speed network presence. The company is looking to raise around Rs 75,000 crore from the finance ministry to expand its network. The idea is to accelerate the rollout of 5G services and improve connectivity across the country. According to a report online, these funds will be separate from the budget allocation. The idea is to strengthen the telecom infrastructure of BSNL. It will help in improving service quality for BSNL customers.

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“BSNL needs at least 3.5 lakh 4G towers to improve its network. This will require substantial capital expenditure. The demand will be placed separately before the Finance Ministry and will not be part of the regular Budget allocation,” a Department of Telecommunication (DoT) official said, according to a report from The New Indian Express.

BSNL has already received a huge support from the Indian government in the form of revival packages. This is worth Rs 3.29 lakh crore, approved in 2019, 2022, and 2023. The government has also approved additional capital expenditure support of Rs 6,982 crore in 2025 for BSNL. The state-run telecom operator has already rolled out one lakh 4G sites in the country. In the near future, BSNL also will roll out 25,000 towers, and the orders for the same have been placed by the company.

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Further, to boost the network presence, BSNL and Vodafone Idea have been discussing an expansion of network infrastructure sharing. BSNL has leased around 1,441 towers to Vodafone Idea, as per the data for month ending April 2026. The telecom operator has been eyeing to also roll out 5G in the near future. The 4G towers of the telco have already helped it in adding new customers over the last few quarters. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the latest tech and telecom updates.