Cheapest Broadband Plans From Jio, Airtel and BSNL

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) all have a huge presence in the wired broadband space in the country. If you want the cheapest broadband plan comparison between the offerings from this company, then you should read this. All of the companies are very competitive with what they are offering, and all of them have something different for the users. Check what suits you here.

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Reliance Jio 399 Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 399 broadband plan as the cheapest offering. It will come with up to 30 Mbps speed, and come with unlimited data (3.3TB every month), and free voice calling, however, the instrument for landline has to be arranged separately. The GST will be applicable separately.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 broadband plan is the cheapest offering from Airtel Home services. Even this plan comes with 3.3TB of monthly data. There are no major additional benefits except Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, and Google One subscription. The speed offered with this plan is 40 Mbps. Airtel also applies GST separately.

BSNL Rs 499 Broadband Plan

Note that in many circles, BSNL offers home broadband plans cheaper than this. However, those plans are rural options, and they are not available everywhere. The Rs 499 plan is however the base offering, and it is available everywhere. This plan comes with up to 60 Mbps of speed and up to 3.3TB of monthly data. There are IFTV services as well, which includes over 500+ FTA (free-to-air) channels.

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You can get these plans from all the telecom operators for longer term validity as well. Note that the GST will be applicable and that will also make it slightly more expensive than what you see here. All the telcos offer something different to the users. BSNL’s Rs 499 plan is very competitive as it comes with much faster speed and there is also entertainment benefits.