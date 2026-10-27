Sovereignty at Centre of Airtel’s Cloud Strategy: Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel is sharpening its focus on sovereign cloud, with Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, identifying cloud services, AI infrastructure, and data centers as key opportunities for the group’s next growth phase.

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Key Highlights Airtel Cloud is hosted in India and was developed for Airtel’s own digital operations.

Xtelify launched the platform in August 2025.

Services include IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity.

Airtel says the platform supports secure migration, scalability, lower costs and no vendor lock-in.

Financial services, data centres and Airtel Cloud are three adjacent businesses highlighted in the press note’s annual report excerpt.

Speaking at a recent event, Mittal said Airtel and its group companies are developing sovereign cloud capabilities to serve enterprises, governments and other organizations.

“Sovereign cloud is a major area of focus. Every country is becoming increasingly concerned about digital sovereignty and ensuring that its data remains protected within its borders,” Mittal said, according to a press note. “Airtel and our companies are working intensively to develop our own sovereign cloud capabilities. We intend to serve enterprises, governments and other organizations through these platforms,” he added.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Free IR with Postpaid is Claimable after 90 Days

Airtel Cloud Focuses on Local Data Control

Airtel is positioning its cloud platform around infrastructure hosted in India, combining connectivity, scalability and greater control over data and digital operations.

The offering targets enterprises, including those managing regulated workloads.

Airtel Cloud offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and advanced connectivity.

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The company says the platform is designed to support secure migration, enable businesses to scale, lower costs, and avoid vendor lock-in.