iMac 2026 with M6 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iMac, a desktop computer from Apple, has launched in India with refreshed specifications. The iMac 2026 has now launched in India with the new M6 chipset. This is one of the most powerful chips built by Apple. What is unique about the chip is that the M6 chip has been built using 2nm process technology. Because the pricing for tech products is going up in general, the iMac 2026 with M6 has also been launched at a high price. Let us take a look at the price and the specifications of the iMac 2026 in India.

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iMac 2026 India Price

iMac 2026 has been launched with a 24-inch screen with M6 chip at Rs 1,74,900 for the base 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also an option to buy a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU variant priced at Rs 1,99,900. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage.

It is available in the following colours – Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, and Yellow colourways. The product will go for sale in India on November 6, 2026.

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iMac 2026 India Specifications

iMac 2026 comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a peak brightness of 500nits. The customers can get a nano-texture matte glass finish as well, but you will have to pay extra for that. There is a 12MP sensor at the front with Center Stage and it is capable of enabling 1080p video calls and recordings. The M6 processor inside the iMac 2026 will give a powerful experience to the users.