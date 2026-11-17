Mountain View giant Google just announced a major new upgrade for Android Auto for car users. Google is bringing its AI model, Gemini, to Android Auto, unlocking new AI features for day-to-day use, although there is a catch. Google’s new Android Auto with Gemini is only accessible to Pixel users for now, while Samsung and Motorola have promised to get this upgrade on future phones. With the new features, Android Auto can perform many more tasks that previously required manual work.

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Key Highlights Google brings new AI integration to Android Auto with Gemini.

Google Gemini brings 3 major new features, letting you do many tasks out of the box.

Gemini will be pushed to Google Pixel phones, along with some flagships like Samsung and Motorola, which are set to get the feature soon.

Here are the top 3 features you will see with Android Auto from Google.

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Google Brings Gemini to Android Auto: 3 Features You Should Try

Google’s Gemini integration to Android Auto brings new features to the car’s infotainment screen and uses its own AI models to perform various tasks. We’ve got you covered with the top 3 features worth trying.

1. Access to Get Messages, Emails, and Calendar Events

Google’s new Gemini integration with Android Auto can access your messages, emails, and calendar events. It can read and analyse your emails and calendar to get context.

You can also set reminders through the Reminders app, such as reminding you to buy a gift for your mother on the way home for her birthday. You can even get details of good gift shops along your route.