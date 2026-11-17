Mountain View giant Google just announced a major new upgrade for Android Auto for car users. Google is bringing its AI model, Gemini, to Android Auto, unlocking new AI features for day-to-day use, although there is a catch. Google’s new Android Auto with Gemini is only accessible to Pixel users for now, while Samsung and Motorola have promised to get this upgrade on future phones. With the new features, Android Auto can perform many more tasks that previously required manual work.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Google brings new AI integration to Android Auto with Gemini.
Google Gemini brings 3 major new features, letting you do many tasks out of the box.
Gemini will be pushed to Google Pixel phones, along with some flagships like Samsung and Motorola, which are set to get the feature soon.
Google Brings Gemini to Android Auto: 3 Features You Should Try
Google’s Gemini integration to Android Auto brings new features to the car’s infotainment screen and uses its own AI models to perform various tasks. We’ve got you covered with the top 3 features worth trying.
1. Access to Get Messages, Emails, and Calendar Events
Google’s new Gemini integration with Android Auto can access your messages, emails, and calendar events. It can read and analyse your emails and calendar to get context.
You can also set reminders through the Reminders app, such as reminding you to buy a gift for your mother on the way home for her birthday. You can even get details of good gift shops along your route.
2. Hands-Free Safety Feature for Navigation and Response
Google brings an all-new Hands-free navigation feature where, without stopping your car or setting navigation, you can give a command, and Gemini will understand, provide relevant information, and navigate you there.
For example, you can get personalised restaurant recommendations based on what you want to eat. Then you can connect Android Auto to navigate to the restaurant and get your preferred meal.
3. More Natural Speaking AI Voice Assistant
Previously, Google relied on its personal assistant, Google Voice Assistant, where you could say “Hey Google” to trigger the voice assistant and perform basic tasks. Now, with the Gemini integration, this replaces the conventional Google Assistant with Gemini intelligence.
You get AI intelligence, with Google’s new assistant talking more naturally and adding AI voice-control features. This will allow Google to add more integrations and features in the future.
For now, it can perform cross-application tasks like reading messages and checking invites. This makes it a great, convenient navigation tool.
Google Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto – Requirements
Google Gemini Intelligence has some basic requirements that your Android Auto should support.
According to the update, the Android phone should run Android 11 or above, have 2GB or more RAM, and have Gemini as the default assistant. Alternatively, your vehicle should have Google built in so you can switch to Gemini.
How to Enable Google Gemini Intelligence
Update your Google and Gemini apps to the latest version. To enable the feature, navigate to the Gemini app.
Navigate to Settings → Digital Assistants from Google → and Select Gemini.
Are you excited for the new Gemini integration for Android Auto?
Image Credits: Mauro Albornoz (Mau_Albornoz)
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
What is the new Google Gemini integration for Android Auto?
Google is bringing its Gemini AI assistant to Android Auto, allowing drivers to perform more tasks using natural voice commands and AI-powered features.
What are the top three features of Gemini on Android Auto?
The key features include access to messages, emails, and calendar events; hands-free navigation assistance; and more natural voice conversations.
Can Gemini read messages and emails through Android Auto?
Yes. Gemini can access and read messages and emails and analyse calendar events to provide relevant context.
Does Gemini work with cars that have Google built-in?
Yes. The information says users with vehicles featuring Google built-in can switch to Gemini.
Is Gemini on Android Auto available to everyone?
No. The rollout is limited, with Pixel users getting access first. Support for Samsung and Motorola devices is expected later.