Google Pixel 10 Gets AI Upgrades With November Pixel Drop

Google just announced a new “November 10 Pixel Drop”, bringing all-new AI-powered features and personalisation to the Pixel 10 series. Connectivity has improved with upgrades to Pixel smartphones and Pixel watches. The November Drop update offers a completely new UI with new animations and feature upgrades. It integrates Gemini AI, making the 2025 Pixel 10 series a new flagship to compete with other phones.

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Key Highlights Google drops an all-new November Pixel Drop for the Pixel 10 and newer smartphone lineup.

The November Pixel Drop brings new AI features alongside new customisation options.

The Google Pixel Drop also brings interaction security features like Call Screen.

Features set to arrive in the November Pixel 10 drop include Gemini Intelligence integration, a new Pixel Tag Tracker, and improved call-screen functions with AI-powered customizable widgets.

For the Pixel watches, Google is bringing step-by-step workout access.

Also Read: Meta Brings Its Muse AI Models to Google Cloud Beyond Gemini

Google Pixel 10 Set for Major AI Boost in November Pixel Drop

Alphabet’s Google has announced major upgrades and UI changes, including new customisation options, in the November Pixel drop on November 10, 2026. Eligible Pixel 10 phones will get major AI feature upgrades alongside the new UI and animation changes.

Google will push the new November Pixel upgrade for Pixel 10 devices in the coming weeks. This update will be released by country, including Japan, the UK, and India. Here are the features you get.

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1. Gemini Intelligence Upgrade and Proactive Suggestions