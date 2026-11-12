Google Pixel 10 Gets AI Upgrades With November Pixel Drop

Google just announced a new “November 10 Pixel Drop”, bringing all-new AI-powered features and personalisation to the Pixel 10 series. Connectivity has improved with upgrades to Pixel smartphones and Pixel watches. The November Drop update offers a completely new UI with new animations and feature upgrades. It integrates Gemini AI, making the 2025 Pixel 10 series a new flagship to compete with other phones.
Features set to arrive in the November Pixel 10 drop include Gemini Intelligence integration, a new Pixel Tag Tracker, and improved call-screen functions with AI-powered customizable widgets.
For the Pixel watches, Google is bringing step-by-step workout access.
Alphabet’s Google has announced major upgrades and UI changes, including new customisation options, in the November Pixel drop on November 10, 2026. Eligible Pixel 10 phones will get major AI feature upgrades alongside the new UI and animation changes.
Google will push the new November Pixel upgrade for Pixel 10 devices in the coming weeks. This update will be released by country, including Japan, the UK, and India. Here are the features you get.
The new Pixel 10 comes with all-new Gemini Intelligence integration that brings next-level AI capabilities.
Gemini Intelligence will include an improved Rambler feature for voice typing, with personalised suggestions based on user needs, and the ability to complete multiple tasks.
Here, you can use AI to perform multiple tasks, like getting prices, booking rides, ordering takeaway food, and finding restaurant reservations.
The new Pixel 10 also gets the major Proactive Suggestion feature, which provides personalised suggestions.
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2. Creating Personalised AI Widgets
Google Pixel 10 will get a new Personalised AI Widget feature with the November Pixel drop, letting you create customised widgets using AI.
Eligible phones with this feature only need to describe what they need to the AI agent through a prompt to custom-build a new widget.
You can build widgets like a monthly spending tracker or a holiday countdown widget that can restrict reservations and flight information for your holiday.
3. Summarisation Feature
You also get a dedicated summarisation feature to summarise long text and emails, with support for multiple languages, including:
- German
- French
- Spanish
- Italian
- Hindi
- Traditional Chinese
While the Pixel 10 phones will get this update, Google also promises the new Pixel Watch will come with the feature.
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3. Advanced Call Screen with Pixel 11 Series
The Google Pixel 11 series will get an advanced Call Screen capability, letting users handle calls from unknown numbers without immediately answering them.
With the new update, Gemini will be able to communicate with unknown callers in a more conversational, natural manner when we choose to screen a call.
Here’s how it works:
- A call arrives from an unknown number.
- The user chooses to screen the call.
- Gemini asks the caller why they are calling.
- Gemini handles the conversation with the caller.
- A live transcript appears on the user’s screen.
- The user can follow the conversation and decide when to answer or end the call.
This will avoid you taking multiple calls, and you will get a glimpse of why the caller is contacting you.
4. Access to Custom Icons With New Styles on Pixel Home Screen and New Pixel Search Feature
Google introduced new Custom Icons earlier this year with the November Pixel drop.
We will see a completely new personalisation feature with new icon styles, where you can edit and change them, including different artistic styles.
Google’s new November Pixel Drop 10 brings a Pixel Search feature expanded to more devices. You can find information directly on the smartphone, retrieving items like vacation photographs, recent emails, messages, and calendar events.
This reduces the need to open each application separately, while Google AI models search for the details you need.
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5. Google Fi Super Network
Google is also introducing a new Google Fi network connectivity app for US customers. The new Google Fi Super network is designed to automatically switch between two 5G networks and switch from secure Wi-Fi networks as well. This gives wider coverage and more reliable network connectivity.
Here are the features and upgrades you get with the new November Pixel Drop for the Pixel 10 series.
Image Credits: Tech Nano, TooThpasTe (Ssalongo)
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FAQs
What is the Google November 10 Pixel Drop?
The November 10 Pixel Drop is Google's latest software update, bringing new AI-powered features, personalisation options, UI improvements, and connectivity upgrades to eligible Pixel devices.
What new AI features are coming to the Google Pixel 10 series?
The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to receive Gemini Intelligence integration, proactive suggestions, improved voice typing, AI-powered widgets, and text summarisation.
What is Gemini Intelligence on Google Pixel 10?
Gemini Intelligence is an AI-powered feature that helps users perform multiple tasks, get personalised suggestions, improve voice typing, and access contextual assistance.
Can Google Pixel 10 users create personalised AI widgets?
Yes, the new personalised AI widget feature lets eligible Pixel users describe the widgets they want with prompts. Examples include monthly spending trackers and holiday countdown widgets.
When will the Google November Pixel Drop update arrive?
Google announced the November 10 Pixel Drop on November 10, 2026. Eligible devices will receive the update in the coming weeks. Availability varies by country and device.