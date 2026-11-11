Google Fi Wireless Announced, a New Way to Connect to High-Speed Networks

Google Fi Wireless has been announced by Google. This is a new way for users to connect to high-speed network seamlessly. Google Fi Wireless, as Google calls it is the company’s new ‘super network’. It will automatically switch you from one high-speed 5G network to another in real time to ensure that you get seamless coverage. Along with this, the service can also access premium Wi-Fi networks, so where mobile coverage drops or gets congested, Wi-Fi networks can chime in to improve the experience for the users.

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Google Fi is For Eligibel Pixel Phones

The Google Fi is currently only for eligible Pixel phones, starting from Pixel 9 series. Note that the Google Fi serivce will only work in the United States (US) right now. Google said that it will enable access for users to connect with two top 5G operators in the country. This is amazing for the users who stay on the move.

Further, inside places like malls or stadiums, where the mobile networks are strong, but very congested, the Google Fi service will automatically connect the user’s device to a premium Wi-Fi network. This way, your device hits a lot less dead zones and stays connected to strong internet all the time.

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Google calls its Wi-Fi service – Wi-Fi Auto Connect+. This auto connects you device seamlessly to a high quality Wi-Fi in millions of households without the hassle of going to settings or logging in. Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ is available on Pixel devices and will also be rolled out to select Samsung and Motorola smartphones.