Meta Brings Its Muse AI Models to Google Cloud Beyond Gemini

Is Google Cloud becoming a platform for AI models beyond Gemini? Meta has brought three models from its Muse family to Google Cloud. The announcement came directly from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

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Key Highlights Meta's Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder are now available on Google Cloud.

Sundar Pichai welcomed Mark Zuckerberg's announcement on X.

Developers can access Meta's models through Google Cloud Model Garden.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded with a public welcome. The development is interesting because both companies compete in the AI market. However, Google is now making Meta’s models available to its cloud customers. This gives developers more AI options without leaving Google’s cloud ecosystem. It also shows how competition and business partnerships can overlap in the AI industry.

Meta’s Muse Models Come To Google Cloud

Google brings three Meta AI models to its cloud, giving developers choices beyond Gemini.

Google Cloud has added three intelligence models from Meta’s Muse family, letting developers and companies use them through its Model Garden platform. The news has caught attention because Google and Meta are rivals in the AI field. Google’s cloud business is now supporting models created by one of its main technology competitors.

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on November 9, saying that Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder are now available on Google Cloud through managed application programming interfaces (APIs). Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded, welcoming the models and saying Google was excited to help customers use them.