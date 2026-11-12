Meta Brings Its Muse AI Models to Google Cloud Beyond Gemini

Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded with a public welcome. The development is interesting because both companies compete in the AI market. However, Google is now making Meta’s models available to its cloud customers. This gives developers more AI options without leaving Google’s cloud ecosystem. It also shows how competition and business partnerships can overlap in the AI industry.
Meta’s Muse Models Come To Google Cloud
Google brings three Meta AI models to its cloud, giving developers choices beyond Gemini.
Google Cloud has added three intelligence models from Meta’s Muse family, letting developers and companies use them through its Model Garden platform. The news has caught attention because Google and Meta are rivals in the AI field. Google’s cloud business is now supporting models created by one of its main technology competitors.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on November 9, saying that Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder are now available on Google Cloud through managed application programming interfaces (APIs). Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded, welcoming the models and saying Google was excited to help customers use them.
Sundar Pichai Welcomes Meta’s AI Models
In response to Zuckerberg’s post on X, Pichai wrote, “Congratulations and welcome to the model garden, excited to serve our Google Cloud customers!”
His reply shows Google’s approach to business: opening its cloud to AI models from developers alongside its own Gemini set. Instead of offering only Google’s models, the platform lets companies choose different options depending on what they need.
Google Cloud Model Garden Makes Access Easier
Google Cloud’s Model Garden is a place where developers can find and use AI models from Google and other sources. With Meta’s three Muse models available through managed APIs, companies can include them in their apps without running the models themselves.
This can help companies that already use Google Cloud test AI tools, see which ones work best for their tasks, and build apps in their current cloud setup.
Muse Ember Focuses On Repetitive Tasks
Muse Ember is Meta’s more affordable model, designed to handle tasks AI agents often do. These include coding components, document work, data extraction, and tool use, making it well-suited for jobs that involve routine actions.
Muse Spark 1.3 Helps With AI Workflows
Muse Spark 1.3 is designed for coding, reasoning, and multi-step agent workflows, letting developers create AI apps that can handle tasks step by step. Its focus on using tools and doing tasks on its own makes it helpful for apps that need to do more than answer questions.
Muse Wonder Deals With Complex Software Engineering
Muse Wonder is seen as Meta’s powerful model for hard tasks, especially complex software engineering and multi-step processes. It is designed to support thinking and work across different apps, making it useful for developers building AI tools for more complex jobs.
Why The Google And Meta Move Is Important
This move gives Meta another way to reach developers and business customers while Google can add AI models to its cloud platform. Companies can then compare Meta’s models with Google’s Gemini options without changing cloud providers.
It also shows a growing trend in the AI world, where companies try to make models but still rely on each other for support and sharing. Hosting a rival’s model does not mean Google is leaving Gemini; instead, it lets Google Cloud help customers who might like models for different jobs.
For now, the news confirms that Meta’s three Muse models are on Google Cloud. It does not mean the two companies are joining together or making a shared AI development deal. The immediate step is about making Meta’s AI models available through Google’s cloud system, giving developers options as competition in the business AI market keeps growing.
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FAQs
Which Meta AI models are available on Google Cloud?
Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder.
What did Sundar Pichai say about the announcement?
He welcomed Meta's models to Google Cloud's Model Garden and said Google was excited to serve its cloud customers.
What is Muse Ember used for?
It handles repetitive, high-volume tasks such as coding subtasks, document processing and information extraction.
What is the purpose of Muse Wonder?
It is designed for complex software engineering, advanced reasoning and multi-step workflows.
Does this mean Google and Meta have partnered to develop AI models?
No joint AI-development agreement was announced. Meta's models are available through Google's cloud platform.