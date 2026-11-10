Ring Makes a Flying Security Camera For Better Home Security

Amazon’s Ring is expanding beyond fixed security cameras and video doorbells with two devices that can move around the areas they monitor. The Ring Drone Cam is a flying security camera, while the Ring Rover Cam is an autonomous robot designed to patrol business premises.

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Key Highlights Ring Drone Cam can fly to investigate alerts from connected security devices.

Ring Rover Cam offers autonomous business patrols and up to 4K video.

US prices start at $249.99 for the Drone Cam and $999.99 for Rover Cam.

Both devices use AI to map their surroundings and plan patrol routes, allowing them to monitor multiple areas from different viewpoints. The Drone Cam can also respond to alerts from connected security devices by flying to the area where an incident was detected.

Ring Drone Cam Investigates Alarms Without Help

Amazon’s Ring Drone Cam can fly to locations when an alarm is triggered, while Amazon’s Ring Rover Cam patrols business premises.

Amazon’s Ring has announced a robotics category called Ring Robotics, introducing two autonomous security devices: Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam. Unlike security cameras that monitor a fixed area, Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam are designed to move around homes and business premises, offering mobile surveillance when required.

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Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam use Ring’s AI Pilot system, which combines cameras, specialised vision models, onboard sensors and cloud processing.

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Ring’s AI Pilot system maps the surroundings, identifies patrol points, and helps Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam navigate around obstacles.