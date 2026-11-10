Ring Makes a Flying Security Camera For Better Home Security

Amazon’s Ring is expanding beyond fixed security cameras and video doorbells with two devices that can move around the areas they monitor. The Ring Drone Cam is a flying security camera, while the Ring Rover Cam is an autonomous robot designed to patrol business premises.
Both devices use AI to map their surroundings and plan patrol routes, allowing them to monitor multiple areas from different viewpoints. The Drone Cam can also respond to alerts from connected security devices by flying to the area where an incident was detected.
Amazon’s Ring Drone Cam can fly to locations when an alarm is triggered, while Amazon’s Ring Rover Cam patrols business premises.
Amazon’s Ring has announced a robotics category called Ring Robotics, introducing two autonomous security devices: Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam. Unlike security cameras that monitor a fixed area, Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam are designed to move around homes and business premises, offering mobile surveillance when required.
Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam use Ring’s AI Pilot system, which combines cameras, specialised vision models, onboard sensors and cloud processing.
Ring’s AI Pilot system maps the surroundings, identifies patrol points, and helps Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam navigate around obstacles.
Ring Drone Cam: A security camera that takes flight
Ring Drone Cam is a flying security camera designed to reach areas that fixed cameras may not cover users can configure custom flight routes and schedules, allowing Ring Drone Cam to move through selected areas automatically.
Ring Drone Cam can also be deployed on demand through the Ring system one of Ring Drone Cam’s interesting capabilities is automatic incident response. When a connected Ring camera, sensor or alarm is triggered, Ring Drone Cam can fly to patrol points to investigate what happened.
This could help homeowners check areas such as windows, side doors or other parts of a property without controlling Ring Drone Cam.Ring Drone Cam offers a 148-degree field of view. It can rotate 360 degrees to capture its surroundings. Ring Drone Cam records in 2K resolution. Includes built‑in LED lights for low-light environments. Ring Drone Cam also works with Ring cameras, doorbells, sensors and alarms.
When Ring Drone Cam is not in use, it stays docked with its camera switched off. This is intended to address privacy concerns associated with a camera that can fly around inside a home.
Ring Rover Cam: An autonomous security guard for businesses
Ring Rover Cam is designed for business security rather than residential use. Ring Rover Cam can move around premises, follow scheduled patrol routes, and investigate alerts from connected Ring devices.
Ring Rover Cam features a camera mounted on a mast, allowing it to look over counters, shelves, and other obstacles. Ring Rover Cam supports video streaming and recording in up to 4K resolution while moving or patrolling other features of Ring Rover Cam include a built‑in siren, a light tower, and two‑way audio, allowing business owners to communicate remotely.
Ring Rover Cam’s continuous person‑motion detection can also trigger alerts when movement is detected, including while the Camera is docked.
Ring says Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam can create a map of their surroundings during setup. Ring’s AI Pilot system can then suggest patrol locations, and users can add points based on their security requirements.
Price and availability
Ring Rover Cam is scheduled to begin shipping in the US on December 16 2026, at $999.99. Ring Drone Cam is expected to ship from January 27 2027, at $249.99.
Amazon has not confirmed an India launch timeline or pricing for the Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam. Based on their US prices, the devices could cost approximately Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh or more, respectively, if introduced in India. These are estimates, not official prices.
However, Ring Drone Cam has not yet received the required US Federal Communications Commission authorisation. It cannot be offered for sale until it obtains that approval a compatible Ring Protect plan is also required for features Amazon has not announced India pricing or availability for Ring Drone Cam or Ring Rover Cam.
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With Ring Robotics, Amazon is exploring a security approach: cameras that can move, investigate, and respond instead of simply recording footage from one location.
Whether Ring Drone Cam and Ring Rover Cam become alternatives to conventional surveillance systems will depend on their real‑world reliability, privacy controls and overall cost.
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FAQs
What are the two new Ring Robotics products?
Ring Drone Cam, a flying indoor security camera, and Ring Rover Cam, an autonomous business security robot.
Can Ring Drone Cam investigate alarms automatically?
Yes. It can fly to preset patrol points when connected Ring devices trigger an alert.
What video resolution does Ring Drone Cam support?
It records in 2K resolution.
What is the price of Ring Rover Cam?
It is priced at $999.99 in the US.
Will Ring Robotics launch in India?
Amazon has not announced India pricing or availability.