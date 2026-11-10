HONOR is getting ready to launch its smartphone lineup. The upcoming HONOR 700 series is catching people’s eye because of its rear panel design. HONOR is putting a display right inside the camera module. This differs from the rear screen used on earlier HONOR models. HONOR expects the extra display to show camera previews, give notifications, and enable features. New teasers also hint that the extra display might offer health monitoring.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights HONOR 700 series will feature an integrated secondary display on all three models.

The rear screen teasers hint at heart-rate and blood-oxygen monitoring capabilities.

HONOR 700, 700 Pro and 700S are scheduled to launch in China on November 13.

HONOR will offer three models: the HONOR 700, the HONOR 700 Pro, and the HONOR 700S.

HONOR 700 Rear Screen Teases Health Features

These upcoming HONOR smartphones could turn their displays into more than just selfie viewfinders.

HONOR is getting ready to launch its HONOR 700 series in China. One highlight is a secondary display built into the rear panel. HONOR has been teasing the phones before the official launch, showing a design that adds more functions to the camera module.

The lineup will have three models: the HONOR 700, the HONOR 700 Pro, and the HONOR 700S. Each phone will have a built‑in display, a big change for the series.

Also Read: Hyderabad Startup Builds Robot With Humanlike Hands

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The newest teasers also suggest a possibility: the rear screen could track heart rate and blood oxygen. Ads seem to show numbers in beats per minute and blood‑oxygen percentages. HONOR has not yet explained how these measurements will work or confirmed that the full health‑monitoring feature will be available.