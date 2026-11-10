HONOR is getting ready to launch its smartphone lineup. The upcoming HONOR 700 series is catching people’s eye because of its rear panel design. HONOR is putting a display right inside the camera module. This differs from the rear screen used on earlier HONOR models. HONOR expects the extra display to show camera previews, give notifications, and enable features. New teasers also hint that the extra display might offer health monitoring.
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Key Highlights
HONOR 700 series will feature an integrated secondary display on all three models.
The rear screen teasers hint at heart-rate and blood-oxygen monitoring capabilities.
HONOR 700, 700 Pro and 700S are scheduled to launch in China on November 13.
HONOR will offer three models: the HONOR 700, the HONOR 700 Pro, and the HONOR 700S.
HONOR 700 Rear Screen Teases Health Features
These upcoming HONOR smartphones could turn their displays into more than just selfie viewfinders.
HONOR is getting ready to launch its HONOR 700 series in China. One highlight is a secondary display built into the rear panel. HONOR has been teasing the phones before the official launch, showing a design that adds more functions to the camera module.
The lineup will have three models: the HONOR 700, the HONOR 700 Pro, and the HONOR 700S. Each phone will have a built‑in display, a big change for the series.
The newest teasers also suggest a possibility: the rear screen could track heart rate and blood oxygen. Ads seem to show numbers in beats per minute and blood‑oxygen percentages. HONOR has not yet explained how these measurements will work or confirmed that the full health‑monitoring feature will be available.
Rear display could offer features
The second display will be about 1.72 inches and sits next to the rear camera. Unlike an always‑on display, this small screen is meant to give extra interactions without making users turn their phones around.
One practical use is taking selfies with the rear camera. Users can look at themselves on the display while the main camera takes the picture.
The rear screen will also support custom themes, clock styles, animated pets and notifications. Teasers suggest users could even check flight info and real‑time activities on the display.
The possible health‑monitoring feature could make the screen more interesting. If it works, users could check health readings on the rear panel. The exact sensors, how it measures, and its accuracy are not confirmed, so these features are not a substitute for medical devices.
HONOR changes its rear-panel design
The HONOR 700 series also marks a design change. Earlier digital HONOR models tried a magnetic rear display. The new phones put the screen right into the camera island.
The new layout has camera sensors standing upright next to the display. This makes the rear panel look unique while keeping the screen permanently attached.
The phones will come in four colours: Cold White, Clear Sky, Blue Tone and Pink Mist.
Three smartphones expected in the lineup
HONOR has confirmed the three‑phone lineup. Full specs are not yet official. Leaks say the standard HONOR 700 will use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip; the HONOR 700 Pro may have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and the HONOR 700S may run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.
Other leaked specs include a 6.57-inch 1.5K OLED screen, a 200-MP camera, and a battery close to 9,000 mAh. These numbers come from leaks. Treat them as early guesses until HONOR confirms them.
HONOR says the series will launch in China on 13 November 2026. Pre‑orders are already open on HONOR’s Chinese retail sites. Prices and availability outside China are still unknown.
With the built‑in display and possible health features, the HONOR 700 series might bring a new spin to phone design. The 13 November launch will show if the second screen is truly useful or a flashy design trick.
Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)
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FAQs
When will the HONOR 700 series launch?
The HONOR 700 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 13, 2026.
Which smartphones will be part of the HONOR 700 series?
The lineup will include the HONOR 700, HONOR 700 Pro and HONOR 700S.
What is special about the HONOR 700 rear display?
It is an integrated secondary display that is expected to support selfie previews, notifications, customised themes and interactive features.
Will the HONOR 700 rear screen support heart-rate monitoring?
Recent promotional material hints at heart-rate and blood-oxygen monitoring. However, HONOR has not yet confirmed the complete functionality or how the measurements will work.
Will the HONOR 700 series launch in India?
HONOR has not confirmed an Indian launch date or international availability for the series.