DIVEROID WatchDive Brings Dive Computers To Smartwatches
DIVEROID WatchDive wants to turn smartwatches into dive computers by using a special sensor housing. DIVEROID WatchDive also lets users sync dive profiles. Add action camera footage through the DIVEROID app.
DIVEROID is preparing to launch a gadget for divers. The new device will help make dive gear easier to use. It has a case, special sensors, and software that works with smartwatches. Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models can display information underwater. The system also talks to DIVEROID’s app. After you return to the surface, you can review your dive details. The app also shows footage from action cameras alongside your dive records. Below is what the new product does and how it works.
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Key Highlights
WatchDive combines a pressure-sensing housing with compatible Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models.
Dive profiles can be synchronised with the DIVEROID app, alongside compatible action camera footage.
Kickstarter launch planned for December 2026 with early-bird pricing starting at Rs 13,500.
One of WatchDive’s attractions is that it works with regular smartwatches. The first version, which includes a case and an app, supports Apple Watch models, including the Ultra series, and selected Samsung devices, including Galaxy Watch4, Watch5, Watch6, Watch FE, Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch8, and Watch9 models. The smartwatch is sold separately.
DIVEROID also plans an option for smartwatches with built-in depth and temperature sensors, such as Apple Watch Ultra models and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. This option will come later. It is not part of the first launch.
Documenting Your Dives
WatchDive also makes it easier to keep a dive log by linking with the mobile app. When you finish a dive, the recorded profile can sync with the app. This lets you review dives in a digital logbook instead of writing them down. The synced data lets you review dive profiles and keep a history of underwater activities.
Another cool feature is its integration with action cameras. DIVEROID lets you bring footage from cameras like GoPro, Insta360, and Canon into the app alongside your dive logs.
This can make organizing photos and videos easier. For example, if you film reefs or marine life, you can view the footage alongside the dive record. Bringing memories with dive data makes the digital logbook more useful for reviewing past experiences.
However, DIVEROID has not said whether each video clip will automatically match exact depth readings or timestamps. So the feature should be seen as putting camera footage with dive records, not as guaranteeing automatic video‑to‑depth sync.
Durability and Safety
DIVEROID says WatchDive’s case passed water‑resistance tests up to 60 meters while the recommended operating depth is 40 meters. The company also says it has done open‑water field testing. The 60-meter test does not certify the whole system.
WatchDive is meant for diving and should not replace proper diving training or established safety procedures. Its real‑world reliability and decompression performance will need independent testing.
The first 100 backers are expected to get an early-bird price of Rs 13,500, while the intended retail price is Rs 27,000. Later crowdfunding tiers should start at Rs 18,000.
The company also advertises its core dive‑computer features without a subscription. It will become clearer whether WatchDive can be an alternative to dedicated dive computers as the product nears its crowdfunding launch and undergoes more testing.
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FAQs
What is DIVEROID WatchDive?
WatchDive is an accessory that combines a specialised pressure-sensing housing with an app. WatchDive turns Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models into dive computers.
Does WatchDive support dive logging?
Yes. After surfacing, users can sync their recorded dive profiles with the mobile app and review their diving history in a digital logbook.
Can WatchDive integrate action camera footage?
DIVEROID says users can bring footage from cameras, such as GoPro, Insta360 and Canon devices and combine it with their dive logs in the DIVEROID app.
Which smartwatches are compatible with WatchDive?
The first housing-and-app version supports Apple Watch models except the Series models, and it also supports selected Samsung Galaxy Watch models from Watch4 to Watch9. Compatibility changes with each model.
When will DIVEROID WatchDive launch? How much will it cost?
WatchDive is set to launch on Kickstarter in December 2026. Early-bird pricing is Rs 13,500 for the first 100 backers, and the planned retail price is Rs 27,000. The smartwatch is sold separately.