DIVEROID is preparing to launch a gadget for divers. The new device will help make dive gear easier to use. It has a case, special sensors, and software that works with smartwatches. Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models can display information underwater. The system also talks to DIVEROID’s app. After you return to the surface, you can review your dive details. The app also shows footage from action cameras alongside your dive records. Below is what the new product does and how it works.

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Key Highlights WatchDive combines a pressure-sensing housing with compatible Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models.

Dive profiles can be synchronised with the DIVEROID app, alongside compatible action camera footage.

Kickstarter launch planned for December 2026 with early-bird pricing starting at Rs 13,500.

DIVEROID WatchDive Brings Dive Computers To Smartwatches

DIVEROID is preparing to launch WatchDive, an accessory that turns Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models into dive computers.

WatchDive uses a pressure‑rated case, built‑in pressure and temperature sensors, and a companion app. This gives divers underwater information without needing a separate dive computer.

Unlike smartwatch apps that rely only on the watch’s own sensors, WatchDive uses a special case to measure underwater conditions.

The case measures depth and water temperature. The connected smartwatch shows the readings through the WatchDive app.

During a dive, you can see data such as depth, time underwater, water temperature, no‑decompression limit (NDL), safety‑stop guidance, and ascent‑rate alerts.

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The system also has a compass and supports Nitrox diving. DIVEROID says WatchDive uses the Bühlmann ZHL‑16C decompression algorithm with Gradient Factors to calculate decompression guidance.