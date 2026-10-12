Most smartwatches compete by offering displays, more watch faces, Bluetooth calling and additional notifications. The Noise REP Band takes a different route. It removes the screen entirely and focuses on what happens behind the scenes: sleep quality, how the body responds to exercise, and whether users are ready for another workout.

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Key Highlights Noise REP offers screenless health tracking with Sleep, Recovery and Effort scores.

Noise says core tracking features and AI-generated health highlights require no subscription.

The band claims up to 10 days of battery life and 5ATM water resistance.

Noise Rep Challenges Screen-First Fitness Wearables

Noise REP takes a different approach to fitness tracking, ditching the display for continuous health monitoring, recovery insights, and a subscription-free app experience.

Priced at ₹9,999, the REP Band is Noise’s entry into the screenless fitness-tracking segment. Its appeal lies less in a feature no rival offers and more in combining health metrics with a business model that doesn’t require a recurring subscription.

Noise REP Focuses on Recovery, Not Notifications

Unlike smartwatches, the REP Band does not try to replicate a smartphone on the wrist. It continuously collects health and activity data. Presents the results through the NoiseFit app available on Android and iOS.

The band tracks heart rate, heart-rate variability (HRV), sleep, stress, blood oxygen levels and respiratory rate. It also provides Sleep, Recovery, and Effort scores to help users interpret their activity and rest patterns without relying on raw numbers alone.

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This approach lets people monitor fitness day and night without checking messages, answering calls, or interacting with a display every minute.