TRAI has introduced a new number series to identify businesses, whether it's couriers, LPG distributors, or even banks calling you. This aims to reduce spam calls.

If a courier calls about a parcel or an electricity provider calls about your service, the number on your screen could start with 1601. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom operators to assign these numbers to eligible utilities, couriers and logistics companies for service and transaction calls. Companies assigned a 1601 number cannot use it for promotions.

Key Highlights TRAI announced new 1601 number series to identify potential businesses, whether courier-based or utility-based.

The first phase of the 1601 numbers covers electricity and water utilities, city gas and LPG distributors, and courier, parcel delivery, and logistics firms.

Telecom operators should verify that the company is eligible to obtain this TRAI number series before assigning it.

Under TRAI’s August 10 direction, telecom operators had 90 days to onboard eligible companies in the first phase and another 15 days to submit a final compliance report.

That puts the reporting deadline on November 23, 2026, under the original timeline. It is not a nationwide switch date for courier and utility calls.

Operators must explain any pending cases in their reports, and TRAI’s November quarterly spam report does not identify which companies have moved to 1601.

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What a 1601 Number Is Used For

The first phase covers electricity and water utilities, city gas and LPG distributors, and courier, parcel delivery, and logistics firms.

Telecom operators must verify that a company is eligible and obtain a commitment that it will use the number only for service and transaction calls.

The numbers are assigned directly to eligible companies, not to intermediaries or aggregators. A 1601 number has 10 digits, so the prefix is part of the caller’s number, not a short code to dial. Official rollout announcement.

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How 1601 Differs From 140 and 1600?

The 140 series is for promotional calls. The 1600 series is for service and transaction calls from banks, financial services firms and insurers, as well as calls from government bodies to citizens.

The 1601 series gives utilities and delivery companies a separate range for service calls.

In its July to September 2026 report, TRAI counted 1.27 billion calls from 1600 numbers. It did not publish a separate count for 1601, so that figure does not show how widely couriers or utilities are using the newer series.

The prefix helps you recognise the type of call, but it is not a reason to share banking OTPs or make a payment. If a call seems suspicious, hang up and check your order or account through the company’s official app or website.