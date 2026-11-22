Motorola makes headlines again with the announcement of its new Edge smartphone lineup, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G. The phone will launch in India on November 24, 2026, and comes with three major upgrades over last year’s Motorola Edge 60 Neo. The new Edge 70 Neo 5G features a bigger display, a new Qualcomm processor—the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3—and an upgraded battery, making it a solid phone worth waiting for.
Key Highlights
Motorola India confirms the launch of the Edge 70 Neo 5G phone on November 24, 2026.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo will come with three major upgrades: display, processor, RAM, storage, and battery.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo is speculated to be priced around Rs 30000.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo: 3 Major Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Launch
Motorola has already teased the new Edge 70 Neo, featuring a new curved design with curved edges on the back and slightly curved display corners on the front and back. It includes military-grade protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, offering better protection and smudge resistance.
Display – Bigger Display
Motorola has already confirmed the display specification for the Moto Edge 70 Neo. It will be getting a bigger display this year.
We will see a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Super HD panel on the front with 1.5K resolution support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 5200 nits of peak brightness. This makes it a great phone for gaming and binge-watching without compromise.
You also get Gorilla Glass protection with smudge resistance. In contrast, last year’s Motorola Edge 60 Neo had a smaller 6.36-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will be a great upgrade for 2026 with the Edge 70 Neo.
Processor, RAM and Storage – Qualcomm Chipset and Faster RAM and Storage
The second major upgrade for the Motorola Edge 70 Neo this year is in the processor, RAM, and storage. It will use a Qualcomm chipset. Motorola India confirmed it will run on the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3, a 2024 chipset offering solid benchmark performance.
It is built on a 4nm process and scores 1,041,899 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 1,161 points for single-core and 3,390 points for multi-core performance.
In contrast, last year’s model, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, came with a newer chipset, the 2025-launched MediaTek Dimensity 7400, which is also 4nm-based. Despite being newer, there is a big difference in benchmark numbers—the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 powering the Edge 60 Neo scores 953,150 points on AnTuTu 11.
Geekbench 6 reports 1,061 points for single-core and 3,185 points for multi-core performance.
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will also get major upgrades in RAM and storage. It will feature UFS 3.1 storage with expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card, and on the RAM side, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo will come with LPDDR5X RAM, while the Motorola Edge 60 Neo comes with LPDDR4X RAM out of the box.
Battery – Bigger Capacity Battery
The third major upgrade is the battery, with the Motorola Edge 70 Neo set to pack a bigger 7000mAh battery, plus 45W TurboPower wired charging and support for 7.5W reverse wired charging. The Motorola Edge 60 Neo came with a smaller 5000mAh battery.
Looking at other specifications and features, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo might get a camera downgrade, with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor, a 2MP macro vision sensor, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. The Motorola Edge 60 Neo came with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor.
On the software side, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo will run Android 16 out of the box. The phone will soon receive the Android 17 update, and Motorola will offer 3 OS upgrades with 5 years of security patch updates.