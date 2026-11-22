Motorola makes headlines again with the announcement of its new Edge smartphone lineup, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G. The phone will launch in India on November 24, 2026, and comes with three major upgrades over last year’s Motorola Edge 60 Neo. The new Edge 70 Neo 5G features a bigger display, a new Qualcomm processor—the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3—and an upgraded battery, making it a solid phone worth waiting for.

Key Highlights Motorola India confirms the launch of the Edge 70 Neo 5G phone on November 24, 2026.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo will come with three major upgrades: display, processor, RAM, storage, and battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo is speculated to be priced around Rs 30000.

Here is what we know so far about the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G ahead of the November 24, 2026 launch.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: 3 Major Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Launch

Motorola has already teased the new Edge 70 Neo, featuring a new curved design with curved edges on the back and slightly curved display corners on the front and back. It includes military-grade protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, offering better protection and smudge resistance.

Display – Bigger Display

Motorola has already confirmed the display specification for the Moto Edge 70 Neo. It will be getting a bigger display this year.

We will see a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Super HD panel on the front with 1.5K resolution support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 5200 nits of peak brightness. This makes it a great phone for gaming and binge-watching without compromise.