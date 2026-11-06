Motorola Signature 27 has the World’s Best Camera System: DXOMARK

Motorola Signature 27 just launched. It is the best that Motorola has ever made. This phone now has been voted as the world’s best camera system amongst smartphones, said a DXOMARK report. The device has achieved an overall score of 173 in DXOMARK’s testing. It has received the Gold Label Camera recognition from the DXOMARK. We did not expect Motorola to come out with such a banger phone in the camera segment. The device has been said to come with an exceptional camera experience across photography and videography.

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DXOMARK is an independent tech company. It has more than 20 years of expertise in image quality evaluation. Motorola likely gave its all for this phone’s camera. The photography has been fine tuned to improve quality across key experiences, including portraits, low-light photography, zoom and video capture.

“At Motorola, we believe that exceptional smartphone photography is about more than just advanced hardware it is about enabling people to capture and relive their most meaningful moments with greater clarity and creativity. The motorola signature 27 being ranked by DXOMARK as having the world’s best camera system among smartphones introduced in 2026¹ is a significant milestone in our journey of innovation.

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This recognition reflects our continued investment in imaging technology, our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and DXOMARK, and our commitment to delivering a truly exceptional flagship experience to consumers. We remain focused on pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography and bringing meaningful innovations to our users,” said TM Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India.