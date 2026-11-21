Motorola is making headlines by announcing it is pushing the new Android 17 update to its next set of smartphones. While competitors like Google Pixel and Samsung’s Galaxy lineup have already started receiving the update, Motorola has been a bit slow to roll it out.
Key Highlights
Motorola brings new AI upgrades and announced the Android 17 update for Motorola phones.
Motorola also announced a new list of eligible phones that will get the Android 17 update.
The new features in Android 17 for Motorola phones include Circle-to-search, HDR brightness support, and more.
This year, Motorola has shown noticeable improvements by reducing the wait time for its release.
Now, Motorola has announced a fresh list of smartphones that will get the Android 17 update, which is expected to arrive before year-end.
The new Android 17 update will bring new features, especially AI features like Circle to Search, along with firmware and camera upgrades. Here is what we know, alongside the eligible Motorola phones for the update.
Motorola Android 17 Rollout: Check the Eligible Phone List
Lenovo’s smartphone subsidiary, Motorola, announced the Android 17 update earlier than expected. In the past, Motorola faced complaints about delayed updates. This year, while Samsung and Google have already rolled out Android 17 and brands like OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo are following, Motorola has also announced the update for these eligible phones:
– Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026
– Motorola Moto G Power 2026
– Motorola Moto G Play 2026
– Motorola Moto G 2026
– Motorola Moto G 2025
– Motorola Moto G Power 2025
– Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025
– Motorola Moto G87
– Motorola Moto G86 Power
– Motorola Moto G77 Power
– Motorola Moto G57 Power
While these are the eligible phones, one of Motorola’s recently launched flagships, the Signature 27, will ship with Android 17 and GrapheneOS out of the box. This is a great achievement for Motorola, bringing a better software experience from the start.
List of Features Expected with Android 17 for Motorola Phones
With this confirmed list of Motorola phones with Android 17, we also have the confirmed features.
Motorola is bringing new features like improved scam protection, new stackable widgets, the option to seamlessly transfer files to iPhones, HDR brightness support on some Motorola phones, and a completely new Quick Settings panel.
For AI features, Motorola phones running Android 17 will get Circle to Search, letting you get details by circling an object you want to learn about.
Image Credits: StuffTV, Mahidul Islam Sujan (MIslam_Sujan)
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FAQs
Which Motorola phones will receive the Android 17 update?
Motorola has listed 28 confirmed models across its Razr, Edge and Moto G smartphone series.
Which Motorola Razr phones are eligible for Android 17?
The confirmed models are Motorola Edge 2026, Edge 70 Pro+, Edge 70 Max, Edge 2025 and Edge 60 Stylus.
Which Motorola Moto G phones are eligible for Android 17?
The confirmed Motorola G series models for the Android 17 update include:- Moto G Stylus 2026
- Moto G Power 2026
- Moto G Play 2026
- Moto G 2026
- Moto G 2025
- Moto G Power 2025
- Moto G Stylus 2025
- Moto G87
- Moto G86 Power
- Moto G77 Power
- Moto G57 Power
How many Motorola smartphones are confirmed to receive Android 17?
A total of 28 Motorola smartphones are marked as confirmed in the supplied eligibility list.