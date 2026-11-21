Motorola is making headlines by announcing it is pushing the new Android 17 update to its next set of smartphones. While competitors like Google Pixel and Samsung’s Galaxy lineup have already started receiving the update, Motorola has been a bit slow to roll it out.

Key Highlights Motorola brings new AI upgrades and announced the Android 17 update for Motorola phones.

Motorola also announced a new list of eligible phones that will get the Android 17 update.

The new features in Android 17 for Motorola phones include Circle-to-search, HDR brightness support, and more.

This year, Motorola has shown noticeable improvements by reducing the wait time for its release.

Now, Motorola has announced a fresh list of smartphones that will get the Android 17 update, which is expected to arrive before year-end.

The new Android 17 update will bring new features, especially AI features like Circle to Search, along with firmware and camera upgrades. Here is what we know, alongside the eligible Motorola phones for the update.

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Motorola Android 17 Rollout: Check the Eligible Phone List

Lenovo’s smartphone subsidiary, Motorola, announced the Android 17 update earlier than expected. In the past, Motorola faced complaints about delayed updates. This year, while Samsung and Google have already rolled out Android 17 and brands like OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo are following, Motorola has also announced the update for these eligible phones:

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