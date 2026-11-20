Amazon just announced a major upgrade to its Fire TV sticks that turns a regular TV into a smartphone TV with its built-in operating system. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is among its best-selling products. Now, with the major upgrade bringing the all-new VegaOS, customers will get an even smoother experience with new animations and a refreshed UI. While Amazon is focusing on the new UI, it also has something for gamers.

Key Highlights Amazon is bringing a major upgrade to the Fire TV Stick in 2026 for binge-watchers and gamers.

The new Fire TV Stick will get VegaOS, a Fire TV OS built by Amazon on Linux, offering faster animations and a snappier UI out of the box.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick also gets the GeForce Now app, allowing you to stream games via its cloud gaming feature.

With VegaOS support, Amazon is bringing GeForce Now, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform, to Fire TV sticks, letting you play your favourite games directly on the sticks.

Not all Fire TV Stick models will be eligible for GeForce Now access, but a majority are moving to VegaOS. Here’s what you should know about Amazon’s new development for its Fire TV Stick.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 6 vs Microsoft Project Helix: Who Will Win?

Amazon Major Upgrade for Fire TV Sticks – What Will You Get?

Amazon has been working to transition its Fire TV Sticks from the legacy operating system to a new OS called VegaOS, developed specifically for them. It’s also been shared that the new operating system doesn’t run on Android but is built on Linux OS, which is open source.