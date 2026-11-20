The 13-year wait finally ended when we got to see the most-anticipated open-world game, Grand Theft Auto 6, from Rockstar Games. The game had been talked about for years, and Rockstar kept pushing back the launch date. Now, with GTA VI running on our gaming consoles, a new image from Jason’s house shows a modern white gaming console with blue strip lights.

Key Highlights As Grand Theft Auto 6 is generating a lot of hype, we found a hidden easter egg about the PlayStation 6 gaming console.

GTA VI revealed a hidden gaming console inside Jason and Lucy’s home, where you can see a white, futuristic console with blue strip lights.

The gaming console closely resembles leaked images of the PlayStation 6.

Although it could look like a random console, many fans see it as a hint at what the next-generation Sony PlayStation 6 will look like. It resembles leaked rendered images of the PS6, but official confirmation from Rockstar Games and Sony remains unknown.

Also Read: GTA VI Can Make Your Streaming Career

GTA 6 May Have Hidden a PS6 Easter Egg – Here is What We Know

As Rockstar Games prepared to launch the new GTA 6, we got some inside details about Sony’s next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6).

Leaks suggest Sony might go with an affordable yet powerful gaming console strategy to make it a great choice for entry-level gamers, while Microsoft is pushing its limits to build an even more powerful gaming console under the project name “Project Helix”.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

With these leaks circulating online, some GTA VI gamers spotted a gaming console inside Jason and Lucia’s house in the game. It appears as a white, futuristic-looking console with blue strip lighting, similar in mechanics and colour to Sony’s style.