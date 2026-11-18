Blinkit has started offering Grand Theft Auto VI in selected areas across 11 Indian cities, giving buyers another way to obtain the game ahead of its November 19 release. Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa announced the availability on November 18.

Key Highlights The wait for GTA 6 ends tomorrow, and Blinkit has something interesting to offer on launch day!

Blinkit India is offering delivery of the Grand Theft Auto 6 Physical Edition in 11 cities with limited stock.

The GTA 6 Physical Edition will not include a physical disc, but it will include a code to unlock the full game. Early access does not mean you can play immediately; you can play GTA 6 only after Rockstar Games gives the green light.

The initial locations include Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Dhindsa said the service would reach more cities between November 18 and 19. Availability is limited to selected areas, not every address in those cities.

Also Read: GTA 6 Physical Edition Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch

GTA 6 Box Contains a Code, Not a Disc

The important detail for buyers is the package itself. Blinkit’s PS5 product listing identifies it as a digital code-in-box edition without a disc.

Rockstar’s own store confirms that the physical code-in-box version contains a download code rather than a game disc. Buyers still need to download the game, so receiving the package quickly does not remove the download step.

The distinction matters for anyone expecting a conventional boxed copy they can insert into a console. Customers should check the platform and edition carefully before ordering.