The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, which is likely the most anticipated game in the history, will soon be available for users to play online. The game was up for pre-orders a few months back. Now, Rockstar has confirmed the pre-loading date of the game, along with the size of the download. This is a heavy game, and it will be first available for the Play Station 5 and on XBox series S/X. The game will also soon be available on a disc, to be played on Play Station and Xbox. So if you have the digital version, you will be able to pre-load the game earlier. Let us take a look at the confirmed details below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



GTA 6 Pre-Loading Date, File Size

The GTA 6 pre-loading starts from November 10, 2026, at 12 AM GMT globally. The physical version of the game will be available from retailers starting November 12, 2026. The digital version will be able to pre-load earlier.

The GTA 6 will require users to have up to 212GB of storage space depending on the last device. GTA 6 is the biggest game in terms of file size that Rockstar has ever made. There are two editions of GTA 6. The Standard edition will cost Rs 5,999. The Ultimate edition of the game will cost Rs 7,499.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The game teaser/trailer was already released by the company a few months back. The graphics look insanely real. The game can be played starting November 19, 2026. This is not available for PC (personal computer) right now. But in India, as per the time difference, the game would be able to load for playing starting November 18, 2026, at 11 AM. We are pretty sure from the time GTA 6 is available, streamers will load the game in their gaming consoles and play it for you all. So YouTube will be the place to be for checking up on the gameplay.