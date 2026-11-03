Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leak Hints 3 Major Upgrades in 2027

Samsung is preparing to launch its next major flagship, the Galaxy S27 series, expected to debut by late February or the first week of 2027. We have new insider details on its top-end model, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected to get a major upgrade to take on other flagships, including the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, the Oppo Find X10 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 16. The Galaxy S27 Ultra aims to be a no-compromise spec phone while keeping prices lower than other flagships.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leaks emerge online with 3 major upgrades speculated to launch this year.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to get a major processor upgrade, a new privacy display feature, and a camera software upgrade.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S27 Ultra alongside other flagships, including the Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Plus, and the standard Galaxy S27.

Here are the top 3 major upgrades expected in the new Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Tipped With Under-Display Camera

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks: Top 3 Major Upgrades To Watch Out For in 2027

The Korean giant Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship soon, and ahead of the release, we have insider details revealing that next year’s Galaxy S27 Ultra will get three major upgrades that will set it apart from other flagships. Here is what we know:

1. Processor Upgrade With Snapdragon and Exynos Chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a major chipset upgrade while balancing price and performance.