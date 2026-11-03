Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leak Hints 3 Major Upgrades in 2027
Samsung is preparing to launch the all-new Galaxy S27 Ultra soon. Ahead of the launch, we have insider details revealing 3 major upgrades to the processor, display, software, and camera, making it a solid flagship for 2027. Here is what we know:
Samsung is preparing to launch its next major flagship, the Galaxy S27 series, expected to debut by late February or the first week of 2027. We have new insider details on its top-end model, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected to get a major upgrade to take on other flagships, including the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, the Oppo Find X10 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 16. The Galaxy S27 Ultra aims to be a no-compromise spec phone while keeping prices lower than other flagships.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leaks emerge online with 3 major upgrades speculated to launch this year.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to get a major processor upgrade, a new privacy display feature, and a camera software upgrade.
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S27 Ultra alongside other flagships, including the Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Plus, and the standard Galaxy S27.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks: Top 3 Major Upgrades To Watch Out For in 2027
The Korean giant Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship soon, and ahead of the release, we have insider details revealing that next year’s Galaxy S27 Ultra will get three major upgrades that will set it apart from other flagships. Here is what we know:
1. Processor Upgrade With Snapdragon and Exynos Chipset
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a major chipset upgrade while balancing price and performance.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G is speculated to use the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy processor.
It will be available in a few markets, including the U.S.A., Korea, and Europe.
The For Galaxy processor for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be an overclocked variant of the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, offering improved performance.
Amid the global chipset shortage, Samsung is considering a deal with its chipset division, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions, to use its new Exynos 2700 chipset, a flagship competitor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
This year, Samsung might bring the Exynos 2700 chipset to a few markets, including India. However, this won’t compromise performance, as a recently leaked benchmark comparing the Exynos 2700 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 showed a breakthrough.
The Exynos 2700 outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in CPU and GPU performance.
Samsung is set to bring a major upgrade to its new Galaxy S27 Ultra, with improved software and a better camera.
On paper, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is speculated to have a triple-camera setup: a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor (both with autofocus), a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 16MP selfie shooter.
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will support the S Pen, while the Galaxy S27 Pro will not.
On the camera side, the Galaxy S27 Pro will have the same 200MP main sensor, plus a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP or 12MP telephoto sensor.
On the software side, Samsung’s new One UI 9 upgrade will offer better out-of-the-box camera features.
These are the top 3 major upgrades expected to launch with the all-new Galaxy S27 Ultra. The new Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to challenge other flagships, including the OnePlus 16, Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, and the recently launched Oppo Find X10 Pro.
Image Credits: Saurav, RAIHAN HAN (Informasi Gadget), Anthony
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FAQs
When will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra launch?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in late February or early 2027. Samsung has not confirmed the launch date.
What are the major upgrades expected in the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a next-generation Snapdragon or Exynos chipset, an improved Privacy Display, and upgraded camera capabilities with software enhancements in One UI 9.
Which processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy in select markets. Samsung may also use its Exynos 2700 chipset in India.
What camera specifications are expected on the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide with autofocus, a 50MP telephoto, and a 16MP front camera.
Which phones could compete with the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could compete with flagship smartphones like the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro, and OnePlus 16.