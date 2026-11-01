Samsung Galaxy S27 to Get a New Design With Exynos 2700

Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have surfaced online, revealing details about the new design and chipset. These leaks suggest Samsung may shift back to the Exynos chipset with the new Exynos 2700, after Samsung Electronics Device Solutions (DS) announced a major benchmark win: the Exynos 2700 edged out the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in performance and efficiency. Amid memory price hikes and shortages, Samsung is expected to power the new Galaxy S27 lineup with the Exynos 2700.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 series new specifications and design details appear online ahead of the launch.

Samsung is set to launch four new models for the Galaxy S27 series: the base Galaxy S27, a Galaxy S27 Plus variant, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will likely get a new design. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus will use the same chassis as last year, with new hardware.

Apart from the chipset, Samsung will refresh the design of the top two Galaxy S27 phones, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the base Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus will keep the same design.

Overall, the 2027 Galaxy S27 series will include four variants: The Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27 Plus 5G with a bigger screen, and the top-end flagship models, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Leak Reveals Possible New Design and Exynos 2700 Upgrade