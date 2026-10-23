India’s smartphone market has slowed significantly, with sales down in the July to September 2026 quarter. Higher smartphone prices and expensive memory are making it harder for people who want to buy affordable smartphones. Research shows smartphone sales dropped 20% compared with the same period last year.

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Key Highlights India smartphone shipments declined 20% year-on-year in Q3 2026.

Samsung reclaimed the top position with a 17% market share.

Shipments of smartphones priced below Rs20,000 fell 47%.

Samsung, however, did the opposite. These numbers point to a festive season for smartphone manufacturers even as premium smartphones continue to attract attention. Here what it means to you:

India Smartphone Shipments Fall, Samsung Regains Lead

India’s smartphone market contracted in the third quarter of 2026 as rising smartphone prices and cautious consumer spending weighed on shipments. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments fell 20% year‑on‑year between July and September, reaching the lowest third‑quarter level in ten years.

The slowdown comes as the festive season traditionally boosts smartphone sales. However, higher memory prices and rising smartphone costs appear to have made consumers more selective about upgrading.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 17 Series India Launch Tipped

Samsung emerged as the beneficiary of the changing smartphone market conditions, reclaiming the top position in India after nine quarters. Samsung secured a 17% smartphone market share, while several competing brands struggled to maintain shipment volumes.

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Samsung Regains India’s Smartphone Market Lead

Samsung came back to the top spot in India’s smartphone market in Q3 2026, according to Counterpoint Research’s tracker. Samsung captured a 17% share of smartphone sales, driven by its Galaxy A phones and a steady store presence.