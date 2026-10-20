Redmi has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming K100 smartphone in China. The new handset is scheduled to debut on October 27, with Xiaomi highlighting several hardware upgrades.

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Key Highlights Redmi K100 China launch confirmed for October 27.

The phone features a 10,000mAh-class battery and dedicated gaming chip.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 and 185Hz display remain unconfirmed expectations.

One of its biggest talking points is a 10,000mAh battery, a major capacity increase for the Redmi K series. The company is also confirming a dedicated gaming chip, Bose dual speakers and a metal frame.

A new green colour option will give the phone a distinctive look. However, some of the specifications circulating online remain expectations rather than confirmed details. These include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 processor and a 185Hz AMOLED display.

Redmi K100 China Launch Confirmed for October 27

Redmi K100 will launch in China on October 27. The announcement shows the Redmi K100 is a performance-focused phone. Xiaomi says the phone has a battery, special gaming hardware, and a metal frame. Xiaomi also said it will come in green.

The key confirmed feature is the 10,000 mAh battery on the Redmi K100. This makes the Redmi K100 one of the phones with a large battery. It could attract gamers, video streamers, and travelers who need hours of use. Xiaomi has not yet released battery or charging details.

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