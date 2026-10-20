Redmi K100 is set to launch in China on October 27 with a large battery, gaming chip, Bose dual speakers and metal frame. Its processor and display specifications are still awaiting official confirmation.
One of its biggest talking points is a 10,000mAh battery, a major capacity increase for the Redmi K series. The company is also confirming a dedicated gaming chip, Bose dual speakers and a metal frame.
A new green colour option will give the phone a distinctive look. However, some of the specifications circulating online remain expectations rather than confirmed details. These include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 processor and a 185Hz AMOLED display.
Redmi K100 China Launch Confirmed for October 27
Redmi K100 will launch in China on October 27. The announcement shows the Redmi K100 is a performance-focused phone. Xiaomi says the phone has a battery, special gaming hardware, and a metal frame. Xiaomi also said it will come in green.
The key confirmed feature is the 10,000 mAh battery on the Redmi K100. This makes the Redmi K100 one of the phones with a large battery. It could attract gamers, video streamers, and travelers who need hours of use. Xiaomi has not yet released battery or charging details.
The Redmi K100 also has a gaming chip, the first of its kind for the regular K model. The special chip may help with gaming tasks. Xiaomi has not said what it does or how well it works. It is too early to know how much it will improve frame rates, power use, or heat control in games.
Another confirmed detail is that the Redmi K100 has Bose speakers. This shows that Redmi cares about sound for gaming and video. Xiaomi has not yet given details like speaker power, audio formats or special Bose settings.
Redmi K100 also has a metal frame. This could give the phone a more premium feel than plastic-framed phones. The final weight, thickness and design are not yet known.
The green colour option is also part of Redmi K100’s look, and promotional images show the full phone and its screen.
Redmi K100 Expected Specifications
The October 27 China launch is confirmed. Many other specs are still guesses.
People think the Redmi K100 might use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 processor, which would put it in the high-performance category. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed this chip, so buyers shouldn’t rely on it yet.
The display is also expected to be a 6.9‑inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and up to a 185Hz refresh rate. If true, the high refresh rate could make games and animations look smoother. Xiaomi still needs to confirm the actual size, resolution, and refresh rate.
Redmi K100’s battery and possible top chip could make it an attractive phone for gaming lovers.
This combo also raises concerns about heat management, charging speed, and long‑term performance. However, the special gaming chip might help, though its role is still unclear.
Redmi will likely reveal the remaining specs, price, and availability at the China launch event. No India launch date or price has been confirmed yet. The Redmi K100 debut on October 27 should indicate whether it is a premium gaming phone or a general flagship.
Image Credits: (X-@yabhishekhd)
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FAQs
When will the Redmi K100 launch?
Redmi has confirmed that the K100 will launch in China on October 27.
What battery capacity will the Redmi K100 have?
The company has confirmed a battery in the 10,000mAh class, but the complete battery specification is not yet available.
Will the Redmi K100 use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4?
That chipset is currently expected, but Redmi has not officially confirmed it in the announcement shown.
What display is expected on the Redmi K100?
Reports point to a 6.9-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. These details remain unconfirmed.
Is the Redmi K100 launching in India?
There is no confirmed India launch date or price yet. The October 27 event is for its China debut.