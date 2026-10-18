Samsung has officially revealed key details of its Galaxy F70 5G ahead of its India debut, positioning the phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. The smartphone features a Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, and a 5,000mAh battery.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy F70 5G launches in India at Rs 17,999.

It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The phone includes a 50MP OIS camera and 5,000mAh battery.

It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset and supports 25W wired charging. The company is also highlighting AI-powered tools, including Circle to Search and Google Gemini. The handset will be available in Bold Black and Vivid Violet colour options through Flipkart. Its specifications suggest Samsung is targeting buyers who want a balanced phone for daily use, photography, and entertainment.

The Galaxy F70 5G also appears closely related to Samsung’s Galaxy A17 5G, based on their matching specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launches at Rs 17999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The new smartphone brings a Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 5,000mAh battery to the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

The Galaxy F70 5G joins the Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in Samsung’s F-series lineup. It will be available in Bold Black and Vivid Violet colour options through Flipkart. The launch adds another option for buyers looking for a Samsung smartphone with a high-resolution display, camera stabilisation and built-in AI features.

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