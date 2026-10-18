Samsung has officially revealed key details of its Galaxy F70 5G ahead of its India debut, positioning the phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. The smartphone features a Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset and supports 25W wired charging. The company is also highlighting AI-powered tools, including Circle to Search and Google Gemini. The handset will be available in Bold Black and Vivid Violet colour options through Flipkart. Its specifications suggest Samsung is targeting buyers who want a balanced phone for daily use, photography, and entertainment.
The Galaxy F70 5G also appears closely related to Samsung’s Galaxy A17 5G, based on their matching specifications.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The new smartphone brings a Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 5,000mAh battery to the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.
The Galaxy F70 5G joins the Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in Samsung’s F-series lineup. It will be available in Bold Black and Vivid Violet colour options through Flipkart. The launch adds another option for buyers looking for a Samsung smartphone with a high-resolution display, camera stabilisation and built-in AI features.
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India
The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G starts at Rs 17,999 in India. This pricing places it in competition with smartphones from brands such as Motorola, iQOO, Redmi and Realme. Buyers should check Samsung and Flipkart listings for available RAM and storage configurations, bank offers, and the final selling price.
The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Samsung has added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and the handset measures 7.5mm thick. The AMOLED panel should provide deep blacks and strong contrast for video streaming, browsing, and everyday use.
Under the hood, the Galaxy F70 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor. The chipset supports 5G connectivity and is designed for everyday smartphone tasks, including messaging, social media, navigation and video playback. Performance in demanding games depends on the game, graphics settings, and software optimization.
50MP Camera With Optical Image Stabilisation
Photography is one of Samsung’s main features. The Galaxy F70 5G has a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The primary camera’s stabilization reduces hand-shake, helping users capture steadier photos and videos.
On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports Full HD video recording, making it suitable for everyday photography and casual content creation.
Battery, Software and AI Features
The Galaxy F70 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. Samsung notes that the 25W charger is sold separately, so buyers should factor that into their purchase if they do not already have a compatible adapter.
The smartphone includes Circle to Search, Google Gemini, Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay, Quick Share and Voice Focus. These features offer visual search, AI assistance, digital payments, file sharing and improved voice clarity during supported calls.
Samsung Knox security helps protect personal information. Check the phone’s software version and update commitments against Samsung’s official product information before purchase, as availability and support details can vary by model and region.
Also Read: Tecno Spark 50s Challenges OnePlus N6 Today
Should You Consider the Galaxy F70 5G?
At Rs 17,999, the Galaxy F70 5G offers an FHD+ AMOLED display, a stabilized 50-megapixel camera, 5G connectivity, and a large battery. Its strongest selling points are the display and OIS camera, particularly for buyers who prefer Samsung’s software and service ecosystem.
However, buyers should compare its 90Hz refresh rate, charging speed, and processor with similarly priced alternatives before deciding. The Galaxy F70 5G is worth considering if display quality, camera stabilization, and Samsung features matter more than top-tier gaming performance or faster charging.
Image Credits : (X- @SoumyajitG53701)
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FAQs
What is the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G price in India?
The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999.
Which processor powers the Galaxy F70 5G?
It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset with 5G connectivity.
What cameras does the Galaxy F70 5G offer?
It has a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is 13 megapixels.
What is the Galaxy F70 5G battery capacity?
The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. The charger is sold separately.
Which AI features are available on the Galaxy F70 5G?
The phone supports Circle to Search and Google Gemini, alongside Samsung Wallet, Quick Share, Voice Focus and Knox security.