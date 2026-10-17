Tecno Spark 50s Launched to Take on OnePlus N6 in India

Tecno has introduced the Spark 50s 5G in India, targeting consumers looking for an affordable smartphone with a large battery and a high-refresh-rate display. The phone starts at Rs 19,999 and brings a 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging and a 50-megapixel rear camera.
It also includes a 120Hz display and features designed to improve connectivity in crowded or low-network areas. The launch puts Tecno in competition with the OnePlus N6, which focuses on battery endurance and a smooth software experience.
The OnePlus N6 offers an 8,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and OxygenOS 16. Both devices support 5G and use HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, their battery capacities, processors and memory options differ. Here is a closer look at the Tecno Spark 50s 5G and how it compares with the OnePlus N6.
Tecno has priced the Spark 50s 5G at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999.
The smartphone will be available from October 20, 2026, through offline retail stores across India. It comes in Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue.
The phone features a 6.78-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and Android 16-based HiOS 16.
Tecno furthermore offers virtual RAM expansion, but it doesn’t replace physical RAM. Buyers can expand storage with a microSD card, supporting cards up to 2TB.
For photography, the Spark 50s 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Its 6,500mAh battery supports 45W wired charging, making it suitable for users who want all-day battery life. Tecno also includes reverse wired charging and bypass charging.
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Connectivity is one of the phone’s key selling points. The company says its 4×4 MIMO technology can deliver faster downloads under supported network conditions, while UPS 3.0 is designed to improve UPI payment performance in areas with weaker signals.
FreeLink can enable calls, messages, and image sharing between compatible devices over a limited distance without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity, though its stated range depends on unobstructed conditions.
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OnePlus N6: Battery and Software Focus
The OnePlus N6 takes a different approach, focusing on battery capacity and software.
It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging, alongside reverse wired charging and bypass charging.
OnePlus claims up to three days of battery life under its trial conditions, but actual battery life will vary depending on usage, network coverage, and settings.
The N6 features a 120Hz display and runs OxygenOS 16. The MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset powers it, and it features a 50-megapixel main camera. OnePlus also highlights durability, with an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification.
Which Phone Should You Consider?
The Tecno Spark 50s 5G offers a lower starting price and more physical RAM in its base configuration.
It also includes expandable storage and connectivity features that may appeal to users in areas with inconsistent network coverage.
The OnePlus N6, meanwhile, has a considerably larger battery and OxygenOS 16. Its 8,000mAh capacity could appeal to people who stream videos, travel frequently, or spend extended periods away from a charger.
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Both of the phones use HD+ displays, so buyers who want sharper text and images may want to compare Full HD+ alternatives as well.
Ultimately, the Spark 50s 5G prioritizes affordability and connectivity, while the OnePlus N6 prioritizes battery endurance and the software experience.
Image Credits: Anir Chakraborty (encoword), Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), Sanju Choudhary (saaaanjjjuuu), Abhishek Yadav (yabhishekhd)
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FAQs
What is the Tecno Spark 50s 5G price in India?
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 22,999.
When will the Tecno Spark 50s 5G go on sale?
It is scheduled to go on sale on October 20, 2026, through offline retail stores across India.
What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus N6?
The OnePlus N6 has an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.
Do both phones support 5G?
Yes, both the Tecno Spark 50s 5G and OnePlus N6 support 5G connectivity.
Which phone has the larger battery?
The OnePlus N6 has an 8,000mAh battery, compared with the 6,500mAh battery on the Tecno Spark 50s 5G.