Tecno has introduced the Spark 50s 5G in India, targeting consumers looking for an affordable smartphone with a large battery and a high-refresh-rate display. The phone starts at Rs 19,999 and brings a 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

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Key Highlights Tecno Spark 50s 5G starts at Rs 19,999 in India.

OnePlus N6 offers a larger 8,000mAh battery.

Both phones feature 120Hz displays and 45W charging.

It also includes a 120Hz display and features designed to improve connectivity in crowded or low-network areas. The launch puts Tecno in competition with the OnePlus N6, which focuses on battery endurance and a smooth software experience.

The OnePlus N6 offers an 8,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and OxygenOS 16. Both devices support 5G and use HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, their battery capacities, processors and memory options differ. Here is a closer look at the Tecno Spark 50s 5G and how it compares with the OnePlus N6.

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Tecno Spark 50s Launched to Take on OnePlus N6 in India

Tecno has priced the Spark 50s 5G at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999.

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The smartphone will be available from October 20, 2026, through offline retail stores across India. It comes in Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue.