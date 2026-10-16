Apple iPhone Duo India Pre-Order Announced: Where to Buy

Apple is preparing to accept pre-orders for its first foldable iPhone in India, adding a new design to its top-of-the-line smartphone lineup. Apple will sell the iPhone Duo through its store and select retail partners, with pre-orders starting on October 16 and shipments starting from October 23, 2026 onwards.
Here, we have you covered with the specifications and features of the new iPhone Duo, along with details on where you can buy it in India.
Apple has said that pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in India will start at 5:30 PM IST on October 16 2026. The foldable phone will go on sale on October 23, giving people a chance to reserve the device before it hits stores.
The iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB version, making it a high-end option for people who want a foldable design and a large screen. Apple is selling the phone in Star White and Night Sky, with storage options up to 2TB.
People can pre-order the iPhone Duo through the Apple India website.
Apple has also said that it will be available through partner stores starting October 23. Buyers who like to shop in person can visit Apple Store locations to see the device and learn more about its features before buying.
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The iPhone Duo is also listed on Flipkart. However, the product page currently shows the phone as out of stock, so check the listing for availability and booking details. Just because a product is listed doesn’t mean that the site is open for pre-orders.
Apple iPhone Duo – Specification and India Price
Apple’s official store lists the 256GB model at Rs 2,99,900, the 512GB version at Rs 3,24,900, and the 1TB model at Rs 3,74,900.
The highest storage option, the 2TB model, costs Rs 4,49,900. The company also mentions cashback offers and No Cost EMI options on some purchases, subject to conditions.
Display
The foldable design is the highlight. The iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR screen inside and a 5.4-inch screen on the outside.
When opened, the larger screen offers space to watch videos, browse the internet, play games, and use two apps side by side with Split View multitasking.
Processor and Camera
Apple has put its A20 Pro chip inside the device. It features a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system with a main and ultra-wide lens.
Other features include a titanium frame and hinge cover, a dual-battery system, and an under-display FaceTime camera. Apple also says it has IP68 water and dust resistance.
The larger screen may appeal to people who watch a lot of content or need space for work without carrying a separate tablet. But the starting price makes the iPhone Duo more expensive than most regular phones, so buyers should consider whether they will really use the foldable screen and multitasking features.
People planning to buy the phone should check the Apple Store before pre-orders start, confirm the storage and colour they want, and review the available payment options. Those looking at Flipkart should check the product’s stock and booking status rather than relying solely on the listing.
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With pre-orders starting on October 16 and availability planned for October 23, the iPhone Duo is Apple’s first step into India’s foldable phone market. The high price means buyers’ biggest question will be whether the screen and flexible design justify the cost.
Image Credits: Javier Lacort (x@lacort)
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FAQs
When do Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India?
Pre-orders begin on October 16, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST.
What is the Apple iPhone Duo price in India?
The 256GB model starts at Rs 2,99,900. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants cost Rs 3,24,900, Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900, respectively.
Where can I pre-order the iPhone Duo in India?
Customers can use the official Apple India online store. The device is also listed on Flipkart, where customers should check for updated availability.
When will the iPhone Duo go on sale in India?
Apple says the phone will be available from October 23, 2026, through Apple and selected partner stores.
What are the key features of the iPhone Duo?
It features a 7.6-inch foldable inner display, a 5.4-inch outer display, an A20 Pro chip, a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system and a titanium frame.