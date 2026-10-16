Apple is preparing to accept pre-orders for its first foldable iPhone in India, adding a new design to its top-of-the-line smartphone lineup. Apple will sell the iPhone Duo through its store and select retail partners, with pre-orders starting on October 16 and shipments starting from October 23, 2026 onwards.

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Key Highlights iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India on October 16 at 5:30 PM IST.

Prices start at Rs 2,99,900, with storage options up to 2TB.

Apple’s online store is accepting pre-orders from the announced date, while Flipkart’s listing currently shows the phone as out of stock.

Here, we have you covered with the specifications and features of the new iPhone Duo, along with details on where you can buy it in India.

Apple iPhone Duo India Pre-Order Announced: Where to Buy

Apple has said that pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in India will start at 5:30 PM IST on October 16 2026. The foldable phone will go on sale on October 23, giving people a chance to reserve the device before it hits stores.

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB version, making it a high-end option for people who want a foldable design and a large screen. Apple is selling the phone in Star White and Night Sky, with storage options up to 2TB.

People can pre-order the iPhone Duo through the Apple India website.

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Apple has also said that it will be available through partner stores starting October 23. Buyers who like to shop in person can visit Apple Store locations to see the device and learn more about its features before buying.