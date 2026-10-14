With the AI boom and rising component prices, smartphone prices have been rising recently, with brands like Samsung and Apple announcing hikes, and others like Oppo, Vivo, and even Nothing doing the same.

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Key Highlights Rising memory costs are adding pressure to smartphone prices in India.

Budget buyers could face fewer attractive combinations of price, RAM and storage.

Comparing real selling prices, specifications and software support can help buyers find better value.

This is making smartphone shopping in India harder, as higher component costs are driving up budget prices. With the holiday shopping season underway, people may find it harder to get the memory and storage they want for their money.

Why Smartphones Could Become More Expensive Again – Explained

The problem isn’t just inflation or companies making high-end models. Higher prices for DRAM and NAND memory are driving up production costs. At the same time, demand from AI data centers is taking a share of the advanced memory chip supply.

This creates a challenge for phone makers trying to offer devices without sacrificing profit margins.

The effect is already happening in the market. Smartphone sales during India’s holiday season are expected to drop by 12% from the previous year, even as the total market value is expected to grow by about 5%. This mix suggests that people may spend more on phones even while buying fewer of them.

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