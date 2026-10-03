India’s smartphone market is shifting as 4G phones start to become popular again. Counterpoint Research expects 4G smartphone shipments to rise in 2026, even as India’s overall smartphone market declines. This shift is happening mainly because part costs are rising and the price gap between 4G and 5G phones is widening.

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Key Highlights India’s 4G smartphone shipments are projected to grow 3% in 2026.

4G’s market share is expected to rise from 11% to 13%.

Rising component costs are making budget 5G phones more expensive.

India’s 4G Phones Are Making a Comeback

4G smartphones are coming back in India, and shipments are expected to go up 3% compared to last year in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research. This rise follows a 48% drop in 4G smartphone shipments in 2025.

Counterpoint says 4G smartphones will make up 13% of all smartphone shipments in India in 2026, up from 11% in 2025. The company says this change is especially clear with people who care a lot about price and want features without paying a lot for 5G devices.

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One big reason is rising part costs. Higher phone-part prices are making 5G phones more expensive, widening the gap between 4G and 5G phones. For people buying phones in the budget range, a 4G phone with better features can be more appealing than a basic 5G model.

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The biggest change is happening for phones that cost less than ₹20,000. Counterpoint says the number of phone brands offering 4G models in the Rs 10,000–Rs 20,000 range rose from two in 2025 to 12 in 2026. This shows that makers are adding 4G phones beyond the usual cheap category.