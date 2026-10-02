Samsung Exynos 2700 for Galaxy S27 to Take on Qualcomm

Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of its next-generation 2 nm Exynos chipset, which will power the Galaxy S27 models launching in February 2027. According to Samsung’s timeline, the Exynos 2700 chipset will launch in December 2026, ahead of the Galaxy S27 lineup, including the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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Key Highlights Samsung moves its next-generation 2nm Exynos 2700 chipset to power the flagship Galaxy S27.

Samsung will include four models: the Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27+ 5G, the Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S27 5G models are set to launch by February 2027.

As the Exynos 2700 enters mass production, we have new insider information about its features and performance compared to Samsung’s previous Exynos 2600 chipset. Here’s what to expect.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Price Falls to Rs 66499 in India

Samsung Exynos 2700 Enters Mass Production for Galaxy S27 Series

Ahead of the Exynos 2700 December 2026 launch, new leaks reveal details about the chipset, which is expected to power the next-generation Galaxy S27 flagships, including the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Latest leaks suggest the Exynos 2700 has entered front-end wafer mass production. It’s confirmed that the standard Galaxy S27 5G and Galaxy S27 Plus 5G will use the new Exynos 2700 chipset.

Recent reports indicate that Samsung’s Exynos 2700 chipset outperformed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

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A Geekbench 6 benchmark revealed the Exynos 2700 scored 14,000 points, 9.5% higher than the Snapdragon’s 12,856 points in multi-core performance.