Samsung Exynos 2700 for Galaxy S27 to Take on Qualcomm
Samsung confirms the final spec and moves the Exynos 2700 to mass production to power the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship models, including the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung has moved its next flagship chipset, the Exynos 2700, to mass production to power the Galaxy S27 models.
Reports suggest that Samsung System LSI and Samsung MX division are in talks to confirm whether the Galaxy S27 Ultra will use the Exynos 2700 chipset. The final call will consider thermal performance, chipset efficiency, and CPU, GPU, and NPU performance.
Samsung Galaxy S27 model with the Exynos 2700 chipset will launch in regions except the United States and the United Kingdom.
Highlights
Samsung has moved its next flagship chipset, the Exynos 2700, to mass production to power the Galaxy S27 models.
Reports suggest that Samsung System LSI and Samsung MX division are in talks to confirm whether the Galaxy S27 Ultra will use the Exynos 2700 chipset. The final call will consider thermal performance, chipset efficiency, and CPU, GPU, and NPU performance.
Samsung Galaxy S27 model with the Exynos 2700 chipset will launch in regions except the United States and the United Kingdom.
Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of its next-generation 2 nm Exynos chipset, which will power the Galaxy S27 models launching in February 2027. According to Samsung’s timeline, the Exynos 2700 chipset will launch in December 2026, ahead of the Galaxy S27 lineup, including the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
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Key Highlights
Samsung moves its next-generation 2nm Exynos 2700 chipset to power the flagship Galaxy S27.
Samsung will include four models: the Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27+ 5G, the Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
Samsung Galaxy S27 5G models are set to launch by February 2027.
Samsung Exynos 2700 Enters Mass Production for Galaxy S27 Series
Ahead of the Exynos 2700 December 2026 launch, new leaks reveal details about the chipset, which is expected to power the next-generation Galaxy S27 flagships, including the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Latest leaks suggest the Exynos 2700 has entered front-end wafer mass production. It’s confirmed that the standard Galaxy S27 5G and Galaxy S27 Plus 5G will use the new Exynos 2700 chipset.
Recent reports indicate that Samsung’s Exynos 2700 chipset outperformed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
A Geekbench 6 benchmark revealed the Exynos 2700 scored 14,000 points, 9.5% higher than the Snapdragon’s 12,856 points in multi-core performance.
Reports suggest Samsung will manufacture the Exynos 2700 chipset using its new Foundry’s second-generation 2nm SF2P process.
Samsung MX and LSI System Division in Talks to Consider Exynos 2700 for Galaxy S27 Ultra
For the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G, the decision is still pending. Samsung’s System LSI division, which develops and produces the Exynos 2700, is in talks with Samsung’s MX division, which designs, manufactures, and sells Samsung’s smartphones.
They are considering using the Exynos 2700 chipset for the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, which is expected to power Galaxy S27 models in select regions such as the USA and the UK.
If Samsung’s MX and System LSI divisions agree to use the Exynos 2700, the Galaxy S27 Ultra may be powered by it in some regions, excluding the USA and the UK.
The final decision on whether to use the Exynos 2700 for the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be based on independent thermal testing of processor efficiency, GPU, and NPU.
Meanwhile, other Galaxy S27 variants will continue using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.
Recent reports and leaks about the Samsung Exynos 2700 chipset suggest the Korean giant is more confident in its new flagship this year, aiming to compete not only with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 but also with Apple’s A20 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipsets.
Image Credits: Alvin, Lucacroccotech, Alvin
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FAQs
Has Samsung Exynos 2700 entered mass production?
Recent reports and leaks indicate Samsung has begun front-end wafer mass production of its next-generation Exynos 2700 chipset. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed this.
Which phones will use the Samsung Exynos 2700 chipset?
Leaks suggest the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will use the Exynos 2700. Samsung is still evaluating the chipset for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
When will the Samsung Exynos 2700 launch?
The Exynos 2700 is expected to launch in December 2026, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch in February 2027.
How does the Exynos 2700 compare with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6?
Leaked Geekbench 6 results reportedly show the Exynos 2700 scoring 14,000 points in multi-core performance. This compares with 12,856 points for the Snapdragon chip, according to the leaks. These figures remain unverified, and real-world performance may differ.
Will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra use the Exynos 2700?
Samsung is reportedly evaluating the Exynos 2700 for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The final decision will depend on thermal performance, GPU capabilities, NPU performance, and power efficiency.