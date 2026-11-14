Reliance Jio Rs 1199 Plan: Why it is Different

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom company, has a Rs 1199 prepaid plan, which is pretty different from other offerings in the market. What differentiates the Rs 1199 plan from most plans is the data it bundles for the consumer. There are several plans in the country which offer 1GB, 2GB, 1.5GB, and 2.5GB daily data. But the Rs 1199 plan is one of the select options which offers to the consumers 3GB of daily data. Apart from the data benefits, users also get some other things with the plan. Let us take a look at the complete benefits.

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Reliance Jio Rs 1199 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 1199 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of the plan is 84 days. So the total data benefit bundled with the plan is 252GB. The other add-on benefits with the plan are JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood and 50GB of JioAICloud free storage. There is also 12 months of Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590 bundled with the plan. The plan also offers unlimited 5G to the users.

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To stay on the unlimited 5G data benefit from the company, the user will have to continue recharging with the Rs 349 plan or more. This plan is available across India right now. The Rs 1199 plan is meant for users who are mostly on the 4G data coverage of Jio. Otherwise, if you are under the 5G coverage, you will not need so much of 4G FUP (fair usage policy) data. The Rs 1199 is just Rs 100 cheaper from the Rs 1299 plan. If you can spend Rs 100 more, then you will be able to get Netflix (Mobile) from Jio totally free. This particular plan, however, only bundles 2GB of daily data for the users.