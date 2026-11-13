Vodafone Idea Plan Which Offers Unlimited 5G, but No Validity

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a prepaid plan with which users get 28 days validity. But this is not a service validity. It is just a standalone validity of the voucher. The plan we are talking about is the Rs 139 option. This data voucher is being distributed by Vi by saying that the plan offers unlimited data. The unlimited data offer from Vi is not being shown inside the app or the website of the telco. Vi is still giving a push saying that the Rs 139 plan will remove any data consumption limits for the users. Take a look at the image below.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 139 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 139 plan has been talked about online, wherein the plan was said to offer unlimited 5G data to the consumers. However, nothing of that sort is there when you actually go and check out the plan, and it is the same across most circles we checked. Vi is definitely not offering unlimited 5G with the plan.

The Rs 139 data voucher from Vi actually offers 12GB of 4G data, and the validity of 28 days. This plan will only work on top of an existing plan with service validity. The Rs 139 plan from the telco does not offer any SMS or voice calling benefits. If you want these other benefits, then you need to recharge with a plan which comes with service validity.

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Vi Rs 139 data voucher is present across India. Reliaance Jio, the leading Indian telecom company, in fact, recently brought a plan with which users are getting unlimited 5G data. This is the Rs 15 plan. With the Rs 15 plan, users get unlimited 5G data, and that too for one whole day. This is a kind of plan which no other service provider offers to the consumers.