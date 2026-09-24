Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Takes on iPhone 18 Pro with 2nm chip

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro leaks have surfaced online ahead of its first-quarter 2026 launch. The phone will be the new Galaxy S model added to the Galaxy S27 flagship lineup, replacing the Edge series. According to reports, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G will launch alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the lower variants will include the standard Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27+.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to join Samsung's S27 flagship lineup as a new model replacing the Edge series
The Galaxy S27 Pro will be getting the latest LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in some markets, while the Indian variant will have the Exynos 2700 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery.
Ahead of the launch, we have new leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup’s specifications, especially the Galaxy S27 Pro, which will take on the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G. Here is what we know so far:
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro 5G: New Galaxy S27 Model to Take on iPhone 18 Pro
Samsung will add the Galaxy S27 Pro to the Galaxy S27 lineup, with the S27 Pro 5G joining the Ultra foldables.
Reports say the Galaxy S27 Pro will replace the Edge series, which was discontinued after the Galaxy S25 Edge saw poor sales.
The new Galaxy S27 Pro will be added alongside the other Galaxy S27 models, including the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27+, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
Display
Samsung is upgrading the display across the Galaxy S27 lineup with the new M16 OLED panel, which promises improved battery efficiency and supports COE (Colour-Filter On-Encapsulation) for the best colour reproduction on a smartphone display.
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will offer solid specs under the hood, a larger 5200mAh battery, and faster 60W wired charging.
The leaked specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro offer solid details on the processor, display, and battery, suggesting the smartphone will be a strong competitor to the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G.
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FAQs
What is the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is a new model reportedly added to the Galaxy S27 flagship lineup, replacing the Edge series.
When will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro launch?
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 Pro alongside the Galaxy S27 series in the first quarter of 2027.
How much RAM and storage will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro have?
Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will feature LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage.
What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 60W wired charging.
How is the SamsungGalaxy S27 Pro different from the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
Leaks indicate the key differences will be display size and S Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch display.