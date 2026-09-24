Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Takes on iPhone 18 Pro with 2nm chip

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro leaks have surfaced online ahead of its first-quarter 2026 launch. The phone will be the new Galaxy S model added to the Galaxy S27 flagship lineup, replacing the Edge series. According to reports, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G will launch alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the lower variants will include the standard Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27+.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to join Samsung's S27 flagship lineup as a new model replacing the Edge series

The Galaxy S27 Pro will be getting the latest LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in some markets, while the Indian variant will have the Exynos 2700 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery.

Ahead of the launch, we have new leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup’s specifications, especially the Galaxy S27 Pro, which will take on the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G. Here is what we know so far:

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Price Hike of Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro 5G: New Galaxy S27 Model to Take on iPhone 18 Pro

Samsung will add the Galaxy S27 Pro to the Galaxy S27 lineup, with the S27 Pro 5G joining the Ultra foldables.

Reports say the Galaxy S27 Pro will replace the Edge series, which was discontinued after the Galaxy S25 Edge saw poor sales.

The new Galaxy S27 Pro will be added alongside the other Galaxy S27 models, including the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27+, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.