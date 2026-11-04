Wi-Fi 6 Usage in India Remains Extremely Low

Wi-Fi 6 was legally allowed in India by the telecom department earlier this year. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Ministry of Communications (MoC) de-licensed the lower 6 GHz band, clearing the path for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 in India. Many routers in Indian homes are not even Wi-Fi 6 compatible. But even the ones that are compatible, are not really delivering to the potential of Wi-Fi 6, and there’s a reason for that.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Ookla, a network intelligence and insights company, recently shared that 72.2% of Indian phones which support Wi-Fi 6 still connect through the older routers at home.

No Major Gain While Jumping from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6

According to the data, upgrading from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 is not yeilding any major gains for consumers in download speed. This is because 72.4% of the broadband connections are still testing under 100 Mbps. However, if the consumer is upgrading from Wi-Fi 4 to Wi-Fi 5, that yields a 99% median gain for Indian homes.

Even eight months after the announcement of permission for 6 GHz band usage for Wi-Fi, the usage in India still remains at 0.1% or less, said Ookla in its recent report in the country.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The routers need an upgrade in the country. At present, when you purchase a Wi-Fi connection from either Jio or Airtel, the top ISPs (Internet Service Providers), you get a Wi-Fi router bundled. This means, by default you do not have the choice to choose the connection’s router. However, you can always upgrade to a new router by purchasing it from the market.