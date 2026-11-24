Vi added nearly 9,000 broadband towers in the September quarter, its most in nine quarters, as postpaid growth picked up and overall subscriber losses narrowed.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) added nearly 9,000 broadband towers in the September 2026 quarter, its highest quarterly addition in nine quarters. The rollout is part of what Vi’s management calls its “Year of Execution,” with the operator prioritising wider network coverage and a better customer experience in FY27. Brokerages including Jefferies and Ambit pointed to early signs that the investment is helping Vi retain subscribers.

Key Highlights Vi added nearly 9,000 broadband towers in its strongest quarterly rollout in nine quarters.

Vi plans to add up to 3,500 unique 4G towers a month as it expands coverage across 17 priority circles.

Vi’s postpaid base reached 3.39 crore, while quarterly net subscriber losses narrowed from 15 lakh to 6 lakh.

Vodafone Idea Plans to Add Up to 3,500 4G Towers a Month

Vodafone Idea added more than 22,500 unique broadband towers and over 83,000 broadband sites in the 12 months to September. The company plans to add 3,000 to 3,500 unique 4G towers every month and aims to bring its coverage in line with competitors across 17 priority circles by FY28.

Vi’s 4G network covered 87.8% of India’s population as of September 30, 2026, and the company is targeting 95% population coverage across its 17 priority circles. Its 5G footprint doubled to 400 cities during the quarter. Vi also added more than 5,000 km of optical fibre over the past year, taking its total fibre network to more than 3.55 lakh km.

Postpaid Growth Picks Up as Data Usage Rises

Vodafone Idea recorded its strongest quarter-on-quarter postpaid subscriber growth since FY24, taking its postpaid base to 3.39 crore. Overall net subscriber losses narrowed from 15 lakh in the June quarter to 6 lakh in the September quarter. Average data usage per subscriber rose from 18.5 GB to 23 GB over 12 months, while total daily data usage rose by 20 petabytes to 93.6 petabytes.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Beats Jio and Airtel in 5G Video Experience in India: Opensignal

The company also saw gains in some of the circles where it invested in the network. According to TRAI figures cited in the briefing, Vi added more than 9.8 lakh subscribers across Gujarat and UP East combined from February through September.

Brokerages Point to Better Retention and Cost Control

Jefferies said the wider network footprint could help Vi reduce churn and attract more customers. Ambit said network spending was beginning to improve retention and noted that quarterly capital expenditure more than doubled from the previous quarter to Rs 3,950 crore.

Centrum highlighted Vi’s cost control as network expenses rose, with an EBITDA margin of 41.9%. Citi described the quarter as broadly in line with expectations and said Vi’s FY27 cash flow position remained comfortable as capital spending increased. Vi has previously outlined measures to control network operating costs, including reducing diesel use and electrifying more sites.