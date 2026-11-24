Vivo V80 FE 5G is likely going to come to with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits of local peak brightness, and 1800nits of high-brightness mode.

Vivo V80 FE 5G will launch soon in India. The device has will be an addition to the Vivo V80 5G which has launched already in India. The Vivo V80 FE 5G would be a cheaper than the regular V80. The Vivo V80 is a camera focused device, and not does not dwell too much in the performance aspect. It is for camera lovers, not for gamers. The Vivo V80 FE 5G will be likely available in two colours – green and red. The device has been spotted on the Bureau of India Standards (BIS).

The detail was shared by a tech tipser Paras Guglani. According to the development, the device will come in a red colour variant, which will be exclusive to India. The official listing of the device outside shows green and gold colour options. The Vivo 80 FE 5G is expected to look a lot like the Vivo V80 5G only.

Vivo V80 FE 5G Specifications (Expected)

Vivo V80 FE 5G is likely going to come to with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits of local peak brightness, and 1800nits of high-brightness mode. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It could come with a large vapour chamber, and could feature a 7000mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge support. For optics, the Vivo V80 FE 5G could come with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor with auto-focus, and a 50MP front camera with ZEISS branding. On the software side, we expect to see OriginOS 7 out of the box on the Vivo V80 FE 5G.

The device has not been officially confirmed yet for India. But very soon, we should get more details on it. For now, Vivo is geared to launch the Vivo X500 series in the country on November 26, 2026.