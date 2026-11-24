Motorola India confirmed the India launch of the Motorola Signature 27 flagship, highlighting the top 3 features. You get a pretty solid display with a clean, privacy-centric UI, GrapheneOS support, and solid cameras out of the box.

Motorola just launched its new flagship, the Signature 27 5G phone, one of the best flagships available. It offers top-of-the-line hardware, privacy-focused software, and a solid camera, making it a strong contender. However, the global launch was limited to a few markets, including the U.K., but Motorola India has now confirmed its launch in India. The Signature 27 is scheduled to launch on December 9, 2026, and fans speculate it will disrupt the flagship smartphone market by competing with Samsung’s current Galaxy S26 Ultra, Oppo’s recently launched Find X10, and upcoming flagships like the IQOO 16 and OnePlus 16, expected to launch in India soon.

Key Highlights Motorola Signaute 27 India launch has been officially confirmed for December 9, 2026.

Motorola Signaute 27 is highlighted by these top 3 out-of-the-box features: a solid flagship display, a privacy-centric operating system from GrapheneOS, and a flagship-grade camera that won the DXOMARK Gold Label Camera Awards.

The new Motorola Signature 27 is speculated to cost around Rs 1,51,000 in India.

While Motorola prepares for its India launch, we have you covered with the top 3 features of the Signature 27 you should check out. These also make the phone uniquely competitive.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed With 3 Upgrades

Motorola Signature Could Be a Standout Flagship: Top 3 Features Explained

Motorola is set to launch its next major flagship of the year, the Motorola Signature 27, with a unique design featuring a horizontally housed camera, B&O audio branding, and a textured circular ring flash at the bottom, setting it apart from other smartphone lineups.

You also get premium Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front, with a premium aluminium frame.

The Signature 27 has already launched in other markets, and Motorola India has confirmed the launch on December 9, 20206, highlighting the top 3 features you should look forward to.

The top 3 features revolve around its premium display, a privacy-centric operating system with GrapheneOS, and a flagship camera that is the Motorola Signature 27 5 G’s main strength. Here is everything we know in detail.

Also Read: Motorola Confirms Android 17 Rollout: Eligible Phone List is Out

1. Solid Display – Tandem OLED Technology Support

If you are looking for a flagship-grade smartphone lineup, you get solid phones from Samsung, Apple, and even iQOO and Oppo with good AMOLED panels, but Motorola changes the math with something very few flagships offer!

The Motorola Signature 27 comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel on the front: a Quad-Curved LTPO Tandem OLED panel.

Tandem panels are a technology inspired by premium OLED TVs, and here Motorola has brought it to its smartphone.

Tandem OLED is a display technology in which two or more OLED layers are stacked within a single panel, working together to deliver better brightness and contrast than traditional OLED panels while maintaining “true black”. This means the black pixels will be more pronounced, giving the display a punchier output.

These Tandem OLEDs are often found on premium TVs, and so far in India, the Motorola Signature 27 will be the first phone with a Tandem OLED panel.

The Motorola Signature 27’s display supports 12000 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision, making it a solid phone for binge-watching and even gaming.

Also Read: Motorola Signature 27 Is Coming to India: 5 Things to Watch

2. Motorola Signature 27 Offers Clean Software, GrapheneOS Support and Longer Updates

The other strong pillar that makes the Motorola Signature 27 stand out is its software experience. Motorola has partnered with one of the best privacy-focused operating system builders, GrapheneOS, which is only for Motorola flagships.

GrapheneOS will power the Motorola Signature 27, promising a privacy-centric operating system with the clean UI that Motorola also offers. It will run Android 17 out of the box, with a promise of 7 years of OS upgrades and security patch updates.

On the software side, Motorola is not only focusing on a privacy-centric OS but also promises to keep the Signature 27 upgraded for seven years.

This puts it in tough competition with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, possibly at a lower price.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G Specs Leak Reveals 3 Big Upgrades

3. Motorola Signature 27 Offers Solid Camera Sensors

Motorola Signature 27 will be the next biggest flagship smartphone with a solid camera setup. The Motorola Signature 27 also won the latest “Gold Label” from DXOMARK for the best cameras, making it a solid camera phone.

On the rear, the Signaute 27 has a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, LOFIC camera sensor, and OIS support.

It also features a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens that supports 3x optical zoom, alongside a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a 122-degree field of view.

Motorola has added a dedicated “EVS Action Sensor” on the rear to detect motion of fast-moving objects. On the front, you get a solid 50MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Here are 3 top features to look out for. Apart from these features, the Motorola Signaute 27 also includes other unique features, like a dedicated ArcticMesh Cooling system with an 8384 mm² Vapour chamber to keep the phone cool longer.

You get the power of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor with faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, proving there are no compromises on performance.

The Motorola Signature 27 will get a bigger 7000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Alongside this, it has other smaller upgrades, including 6 antennas in total with Wi-Fi 8 support, for better connectivity.

Motorola has partnered with B&O Audio to deliver strong audio out of the box, with solid stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. It also has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G VS Moto Edge 60 Neo: Differences

Motorola Signature 27 – India Price

As of now, there is no confirmed India price for the Motorola Signature 27, but the global price is $1599, which works out to around Rs 1,51,000 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Would you buy a new Motorola phone priced over 1.5 lakh in India?

Image Credits: Ishan Agarwal, Michael Fisher, heyitsyogesh