The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be available in a single memory variant which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 40,999. There is a Rs 3,000 flat discount for limited period from launch (10 days).

Motorola Edge 70 Neo, a new smartphone from Motorola has launched in India. This is a phone which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The device features a large display with high-resolution support, and a large battery. There is also a dedicated macro camerea on the phone. It runs on Android 16 out of the box. The Moto Edge 70 Neo is promised three years of OS updates and security releases till 2031. There is also support for NFC for quickly sharing pictures, contacts, videos, or just using it for making payments.

Let us take a look at the Moto Edge 70 Neo price and specifications in detail below.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be available in a single memory variant which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 40,999. There is a Rs 3,000 flat discount for limited period from launch (10 days). Thus, the launch price after the flat discount is Rs 37,999. There is an additional Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, and up to nine months of no-cost EMI.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 70 Neo comes with a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Super HD display, with support for 1.5K resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate quad-curved panel with Pantone Validated colour. The device is available in four colours – Pantone Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue, and Sage. The display will come with support for up to 5200nits and Water Touch technology. There are two large stereo speakers withsupport for Dolby Atmos sound.

The Moto Edge 70 Neo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and it features a 4466mm square vapor chamber cooling system. There is UFS 3.1 internal storage and AI RAM Boost. The device packs a 7000mAh battery and 45W fast-charging. At the back, there is a three camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor, a 2MP macro vision, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front.