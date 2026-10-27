Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G Specs Leak Reveals 3 Big Upgrades

After a long wait, Lenovo-owned Motorola is finally giving us more hints about a new premium midrange phone in the Edge series: the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G is set to launch in India soon. Motorola initially shared details about the smartphone at the IMC 2026 event but kept the specifications, price, and India launch details under wraps. Moving forward, Moto Edge Neo 5G specification details are out, including hardware and software features.

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Key Highlights

  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G spec details confirmed ahead of the launch reveal a solid OLED panel, a power-packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor,r LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.
  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo will run Android 16 on Moto’s Hello UI skin, with 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates.
  • Motorola has kept the price of the Edge 70 Neo under wraps, while the launch is speculated for the first week of November 2026.

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The price and official India launch date remain under wraps. With a massive 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 processor, and a 7000mAh battery, this phone stands out against other premium midrange phones under Rs 30000 in India.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade soon, let’s look at the specs and features, along with the 3 major upgrades the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo offers, and whether it’s worth waiting for Motorola or if you should pass.

Also Read: Motorola Signature 27 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G: Specs and Features Revealed

As more details about the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G appear online, it suggests Motorola is gearing up to launch its next Neo 5G phone in India soon.