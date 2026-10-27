Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G Specs Leak Reveals 3 Big Upgrades

After a long wait, Lenovo-owned Motorola is finally giving us more hints about a new premium midrange phone in the Edge series: the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G is set to launch in India soon. Motorola initially shared details about the smartphone at the IMC 2026 event but kept the specifications, price, and India launch details under wraps. Moving forward, Moto Edge Neo 5G specification details are out, including hardware and software features.

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The price and official India launch date remain under wraps. With a massive 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 processor, and a 7000mAh battery, this phone stands out against other premium midrange phones under Rs 30000 in India.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade soon, let’s look at the specs and features, along with the 3 major upgrades the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo offers, and whether it’s worth waiting for Motorola or if you should pass.

Also Read: Motorola Signature 27 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

As more details about the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G appear online, it suggests Motorola is gearing up to launch its next Neo 5G phone in India soon.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be available in Pantone: Mountain View, Milky Blue, Sage, and Grey Lilac colour options

Ahead of the launch, we have a glimpse of the specifications and features. Let’s take a look.

Display

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G features a larger 6.78-inch flat AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a peak brightness of 5200 nits.

On the display front, we get an upgrade to a new OLED panel that supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness of 5200 nits.

Also Read: Best Motorola Phone Deals For Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, you get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. On the chipset side, Motorola has cut costs by using a two-year-old chipset built on a 4nm process with an 8-core architecture.

Despite its age, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 still delivers solid benchmark numbers.

On AnTuTu 11, the chipset scored 1,041,899 points. Geekbench 6 also shows solid scores: 1,161 points for single-core performance and 3,390 points for multi-core performance.

Given the performance numbers and the chipset’s age, Motorola should be able to lower the price while maintaining performance.

With the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3, the Motorola Edge Neo 70 will offer up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, making it solid gaming hardware at this price.

Also Read: Motorola Signature 27 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Camera

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has a camera housing similar to its Edge siblings, with a dual rear-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro lens. The front has a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

Lacking an ultrawide sensor is definitely a downgrade, but we are watching Motorola’s pricing strategy. This year, the Neo Edge could focus more on performance than on camera quality.

Battery and IP Rating

On the battery front, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G gets a larger 7000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging; however, it won’t support wireless charging. It will be IP64-rated, offering some dust and water resistance. Still, you can’t submerge the phone underwater for long.

Software

On the software side, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G will run Android 16 out of the box with HelloUI. You will get that recognized clean UI.

At the same time, the HelloUI skin adds more Motorola features, and Motorola recently partnered with GrapheneOS, known for building one of the best and most efficient privacy-focused operating systems.

However, it’s not confirmed whether GrapheneOS will contribute to the Moto Edge 70 Neo’s OS. On the software front, Motorola promises up to 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates.

Also Read: Motorola Announces Android 17 Rollout in India

Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G: Top 3 Big Upgrades

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo gets three major upgrades this year: a bigger OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate support and 5200 nits of peak brightness, making it a solid choice for users who prefer a gaming phone or a phone for binge-watching with a clean UI.

Along with a bigger display, you also get a larger 7000mAh battery, making it a solid combo for long gaming sessions or binge-watching without worrying about the battery.

With the display and battery upgrades, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo also steps up in software and processing power.

Despite the 2-year-old Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 processor, it still offers solid performance on paper. Being a two-year-old chipset, Motorola could lower the price while other smartphone makers increase theirs.

Software is another strong point for the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, offering a clean UI, 4 years of Android OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patch updates. This makes it a solid phone, with upgrades through 2030.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G VS Moto Edge 60 Neo: Differences

Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G: India Launch and Price

Currently, the India launch and price for the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G remain under wraps.

We speculate that Motorola might confirm by the first week of November, with the launch expected in the second week.

Regarding price, we speculate the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo could be priced below Rs 30,000.

Image Credits: Anant Rawat Disclaimer: The image does not represent the original.

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