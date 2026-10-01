Best Motorola Phone Deals For Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026

Are you looking to upgrade to a new smartphone this year? Flipkart has announced major discounts for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2026, offering huge deals on phones from Motorola, Samsung, and Apple. This comes as smartphone makers slowly raise prices. Motorola phones will get major discounts in this sale, from the flagship Signature phone to the Edge 70 Pro. We have you covered with a list of the best Motorola phones to upgrade to during this year’s Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2026.

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Key Highlights Motorola Signature 5G: Listed at Rs 57,499, with a 165Hz display, four 50MP cameras and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G: Listed at Rs 36,999, featuring a 144Hz display and a 6,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus 5G: Listed at Rs 44,999, with a triple 50MP rear camera setup and 90W wired charging.

Also Read: Motorola Signature 27 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

List of the Best Motorola Phones for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2026

Motorola phones are known for their clean UI, AI features powered by Hello UI, and impressive cameras. Let’s look at which Moto phones are heavily discounted.

1. Motorola Signature 5G For Rs 57,499

Launched on January 07, 2026, Motorola Signature 5G offers solid specs in a new aluminum frame, with a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 6200 nits of peak brightness.

Inside, you get last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a 3nm chipset with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP selfie shooter.