Best Motorola Phone Deals For Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026

Are you looking to upgrade to a new smartphone this year? Flipkart has announced major discounts for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2026, offering huge deals on phones from Motorola, Samsung, and Apple. This comes as smartphone makers slowly raise prices. Motorola phones will get major discounts in this sale, from the flagship Signature phone to the Edge 70 Pro. We have you covered with a list of the best Motorola phones to upgrade to during this year’s Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2026.
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Key Highlights
Motorola Signature 5G: Listed at Rs 57,499, with a 165Hz display, four 50MP cameras and 50W wireless charging.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G: Listed at Rs 36,999, featuring a 144Hz display and a 6,500mAh battery.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus 5G: Listed at Rs 44,999, with a triple 50MP rear camera setup and 90W wired charging.
List of the Best Motorola Phones for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2026
Motorola phones are known for their clean UI, AI features powered by Hello UI, and impressive cameras. Let’s look at which Moto phones are heavily discounted.
1. Motorola Signature 5G For Rs 57,499
Launched on January 07, 2026, Motorola Signature 5G offers solid specs in a new aluminum frame, with a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 6200 nits of peak brightness.
Inside, you get last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a 3nm chipset with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP selfie shooter.
Inside, a slightly smaller 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
If you have a budget up to Rs 40,000 for a smartphone upgrade, the April 2026-launched Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G offers a solid package.
The black colour variant has a silicone polymer (eco-leather) finish on the back with a plastic-frame build.
It features a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display with 5200 nits peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR certification.
Inside, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, a 4nm chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The rear has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor, plus a 50MP selfie shooter.
Inside, you get a comparatively generous 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired charging. For the Edge 70 Pro 5G, Motorola promises 3 years of OS upgrades, with the phone now running Hello UI based on Android 16.