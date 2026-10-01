Google Launches Fitbit Air for Rs 13999 to Take on Whoop 5

Google just launched its new fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, to take on Whoop’s entry-level band, the Whoop 5. On price, a huge gap separates the Fitbit Air and the Whoop One. The Fitbit Air is priced at Rs 13,999 in India, while the Whoop One costs Rs 21,990. Despite the price gap, Google competes with Whoop by offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Afib alerts, SpO2 sensing, and resting heart rate tracking. Additionally, as an introductory offer, customers get a Rs 1000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 12,999. Here are its features and how it competes with the Whoop One, which also offers solid specs for its price.

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Key Highlights Google just dropped its new display-less fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, in India.

The Google Fitbit Air is priced at Rs 13,999. It offers premium features like 24/6 heart rate tracking, Afib Alerts, and SpO2 sensing, making it strong competition against the best-selling display-less fitness tracker, Whoop 5.

Google Fitbit will go on sale starting from October 2, 2026.

Google Fitbit Air Takes on Whoop 5.0 – What Are the Features You Get?

Google’s new display-less Fitbit tracker offers solid specs for the price, where you get compelling health features with Google’s health subscription, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rhythm monitoring, A-Fib (atrial fibrillation) alerts, blood oxygen level, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and monitoring of sleep stages.

It promises 1 week of battery life and 3 months of Google Health Premium subscriptions; you can also get the subscription for Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 for a year.